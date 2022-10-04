Markets
Insiders Buy the Holdings of XMVM ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (XMVM) shows an impressive 12.4% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Kohl's Corp. (Symbol: KSS), which makes up 1.42% of the Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (XMVM), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,486,869 worth of KSS, making it the #27 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at KSS:

KSS — last trade: $26.04 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
08/19/2022 Peter Boneparth Director 25,000 $30.01 $750,130
08/23/2022 Jonas Prising Director 10,000 $29.67 $296,694
08/24/2022 John E. Schlifske Director 3,413 $29.29 $99,967

And Synovus Financial Corp (Symbol: SNV), the #49 largest holding among components of the Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (XMVM), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,817,502 worth of SNV, which represents approximately 1.04% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at SNV is detailed in the table below:

SNV — last trade: $38.65 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
04/27/2022 Andrew J. Gregory Jr. EVP & Chief Financial Officer 2,000 $42.73 $85,460
05/10/2022 Joseph J. Prochaska Jr. Director 1,000 $41.38 $41,380

