Insiders Buy the Holdings of XMVM ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (XMVM) shows an impressive 12.4% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Kohl's Corp. (Symbol: KSS), which makes up 1.42% of the Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (XMVM), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,486,869 worth of KSS, making it the #27 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at KSS:
KSS — last trade: $26.04 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/19/2022
|Peter Boneparth
|Director
|25,000
|$30.01
|$750,130
|08/23/2022
|Jonas Prising
|Director
|10,000
|$29.67
|$296,694
|08/24/2022
|John E. Schlifske
|Director
|3,413
|$29.29
|$99,967
And Synovus Financial Corp (Symbol: SNV), the #49 largest holding among components of the Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (XMVM), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,817,502 worth of SNV, which represents approximately 1.04% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at SNV is detailed in the table below:
SNV — last trade: $38.65 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|04/27/2022
|Andrew J. Gregory Jr.
|EVP & Chief Financial Officer
|2,000
|$42.73
|$85,460
|05/10/2022
|Joseph J. Prochaska Jr.
|Director
|1,000
|$41.38
|$41,380
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.