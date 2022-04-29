Insiders Buy the Holdings of XMVM ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (XMVM) shows an impressive 11.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (Symbol: CLF), which makes up 2.38% of the Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (XMVM), has seen 6 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $6,152,870 worth of CLF, making it the #3 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CLF:

CLF — last trade: $27.44 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 11/19/2021 Keith Koci EVP & President, CC Services 10,000 $21.83 $218,270 11/30/2021 Celso L. Goncalves Jr. EVP, CFO 5,000 $20.13 $100,628 12/01/2021 Lourenco Goncalves Chairman, President & CEO 50,000 $19.77 $988,250 12/10/2021 Ralph S. Michael III Director 10,000 $20.11 $201,060 11/29/2021 Celso L. Goncalves Jr. EVP, CFO 5,000 $21.18 $105,895 12/13/2021 Robert P. Fisher Jr. Director 5,000 $19.92 $99,598 02/16/2022 Janet L. Miller Director 1,255 $19.88 $24,949 04/26/2022 Keith Koci EVP & President, CC Services 4,500 $27.14 $122,108

And Wintrust Financial Corp (Symbol: WTFC), the #36 largest holding among components of the Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (XMVM), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $3,021,607 worth of WTFC, which represents approximately 1.17% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at WTFC is detailed in the table below:

WTFC — last trade: $89.81 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 12/08/2021 Alex E. Washington III Director 4,500 $89.61 $403,245 04/26/2022 H. Patrick Hackett Jr. Director 5,000 $91.23 $456,150

