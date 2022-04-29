Insiders Buy the Holdings of XMVM ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (XMVM) shows an impressive 11.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (Symbol: CLF), which makes up 2.38% of the Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (XMVM), has seen 6 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $6,152,870 worth of CLF, making it the #3 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CLF:
CLF — last trade: $27.44 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/19/2021
|Keith Koci
|EVP & President, CC Services
|10,000
|$21.83
|$218,270
|11/30/2021
|Celso L. Goncalves Jr.
|EVP, CFO
|5,000
|$20.13
|$100,628
|12/01/2021
|Lourenco Goncalves
|Chairman, President & CEO
|50,000
|$19.77
|$988,250
|12/10/2021
|Ralph S. Michael III
|Director
|10,000
|$20.11
|$201,060
|11/29/2021
|Celso L. Goncalves Jr.
|EVP, CFO
|5,000
|$21.18
|$105,895
|12/13/2021
|Robert P. Fisher Jr.
|Director
|5,000
|$19.92
|$99,598
|02/16/2022
|Janet L. Miller
|Director
|1,255
|$19.88
|$24,949
|04/26/2022
|Keith Koci
|EVP & President, CC Services
|4,500
|$27.14
|$122,108
And Wintrust Financial Corp (Symbol: WTFC), the #36 largest holding among components of the Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (XMVM), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $3,021,607 worth of WTFC, which represents approximately 1.17% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at WTFC is detailed in the table below:
WTFC — last trade: $89.81 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|12/08/2021
|Alex E. Washington III
|Director
|4,500
|$89.61
|$403,245
|04/26/2022
|H. Patrick Hackett Jr.
|Director
|5,000
|$91.23
|$456,150
