Insiders Buy the Holdings of XMLV ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) shows an impressive 10.4% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

OGE Energy Corp (Symbol: OGE), which makes up 1.63% of the Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $20,100,957 worth of OGE, making it the #3 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at OGE:

OGE — last trade: $41.52 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 11/11/2021 David E. Rainbolt Director 3,000 $34.31 $102,920 03/01/2022 David L. Hauser Director 1,000 $37.25 $37,250

