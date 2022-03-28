Insiders Buy the Holdings of XMLV ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (Symbol: XMLV) shows an impressive 10.5% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Alleghany Corp. (Symbol: Y), which makes up 1.65% of the Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (Symbol: XMLV), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $20,039,208 worth of Y, making it the #1 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at Y:
Y — last trade: $860 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|12/02/2021
|Joseph Patrick Brandon
|President
|8,500
|$655.25
|$5,569,654
|03/04/2022
|Joseph Patrick Brandon
|President and CEO
|585
|$651.79
|$381,296
|03/07/2022
|Kerry J. Jacobs
|EVP, Chief Financial Officer
|100
|$651.83
|$65,183
And Physicians Realty Trust (Symbol: DOC), the #6 largest holding among components of the Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (Symbol: XMLV), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $18,201,230 worth of DOC, which represents approximately 1.50% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at DOC is detailed in the table below:
DOC — last trade: $17.63 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/01/2022
|Jeffrey Theiler
|EVP - CFO
|9,225
|$16.26
|$149,998
|03/03/2022
|Albert Black Jr.
|Director
|6,079
|$16.62
|$101,033
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.