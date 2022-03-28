Insiders Buy the Holdings of XMLV ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (Symbol: XMLV) shows an impressive 10.5% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Alleghany Corp. (Symbol: Y), which makes up 1.65% of the Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (Symbol: XMLV), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $20,039,208 worth of Y, making it the #1 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at Y:

Y — last trade: $860 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 12/02/2021 Joseph Patrick Brandon President 8,500 $655.25 $5,569,654 03/04/2022 Joseph Patrick Brandon President and CEO 585 $651.79 $381,296 03/07/2022 Kerry J. Jacobs EVP, Chief Financial Officer 100 $651.83 $65,183

And Physicians Realty Trust (Symbol: DOC), the #6 largest holding among components of the Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (Symbol: XMLV), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $18,201,230 worth of DOC, which represents approximately 1.50% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at DOC is detailed in the table below:

DOC — last trade: $17.63 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/01/2022 Jeffrey Theiler EVP - CFO 9,225 $16.26 $149,998 03/03/2022 Albert Black Jr. Director 6,079 $16.62 $101,033

