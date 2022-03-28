Markets
XMLV

Insiders Buy the Holdings of XMLV ETF

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (Symbol: XMLV) shows an impressive 10.5% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Alleghany Corp. (Symbol: Y), which makes up 1.65% of the Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (Symbol: XMLV), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $20,039,208 worth of Y, making it the #1 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at Y:

Y — last trade: $860 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
12/02/2021 Joseph Patrick Brandon President 8,500 $655.25 $5,569,654
03/04/2022 Joseph Patrick Brandon President and CEO 585 $651.79 $381,296
03/07/2022 Kerry J. Jacobs EVP, Chief Financial Officer 100 $651.83 $65,183

And Physicians Realty Trust (Symbol: DOC), the #6 largest holding among components of the Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (Symbol: XMLV), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $18,201,230 worth of DOC, which represents approximately 1.50% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at DOC is detailed in the table below:

DOC — last trade: $17.63 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/01/2022 Jeffrey Theiler EVP - CFO 9,225 $16.26 $149,998
03/03/2022 Albert Black Jr. Director 6,079 $16.62 $101,033

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

XMLV Y DOC

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular