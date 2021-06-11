Insiders Buy the Holdings of XME ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SPDR— S&P— Metals & Mining ETF (Symbol: XME) shows an impressive 10.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (Symbol: CLF), which makes up 5.35% of the SPDR— S&P— Metals & Mining ETF (Symbol: XME), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $133,946,393 worth of CLF, making it the #3 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CLF:
CLF — last trade: $22.96 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/05/2021
|Keith Koci
|EVP, Chief Financial Officer
|15,000
|$13.45
|$201,735
|05/14/2021
|Janet L. Miller
|Director
|1,280
|$19.48
|$24,941
