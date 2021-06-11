Insiders Buy the Holdings of XME ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SPDR— S&P— Metals & Mining ETF (Symbol: XME) shows an impressive 10.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (Symbol: CLF), which makes up 5.35% of the SPDR— S&P— Metals & Mining ETF (Symbol: XME), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $133,946,393 worth of CLF, making it the #3 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CLF:

CLF — last trade: $22.96 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/05/2021 Keith Koci EVP, Chief Financial Officer 15,000 $13.45 $201,735 05/14/2021 Janet L. Miller Director 1,280 $19.48 $24,941

