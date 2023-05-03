Insiders Buy the Holdings of XME ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (Symbol: XME) shows an impressive 10.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (Symbol: CLF), which makes up 3.60% of the SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (Symbol: XME), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $72,628,551 worth of CLF, making it the #16 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CLF:
CLF — last trade: $15.28 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|04/27/2023
|Lourenco Goncalves
|Chairman, President & CEO
|100,000
|$14.96
|$1,496,350
|04/28/2023
|Arlene M. Yocum
|Director
|1,500
|$15.14
|$22,703
|04/27/2023
|Keith Koci
|EVP & President, CC Services
|7,300
|$14.87
|$108,548
|05/01/2023
|Celso L. Goncalves Jr.
|EVP, CFO
|6,500
|$15.18
|$98,697
|05/02/2023
|Ralph S. Michael III
|Director
|10,000
|$14.96
|$149,592
And Coeur Mining Inc (Symbol: CDE), the #19 largest holding among components of the SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (Symbol: XME), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $49,213,378 worth of CDE, which represents approximately 2.44% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at CDE is detailed in the table below:
CDE — last trade: $3.39 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/27/2023
|Randy Gress
|Director
|20,000
|$2.93
|$58,580
|03/07/2023
|J. Kenneth Thompson
|Director
|10,000
|$2.93
|$29,287
