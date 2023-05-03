Insiders Buy the Holdings of XME ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (Symbol: XME) shows an impressive 10.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (Symbol: CLF), which makes up 3.60% of the SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (Symbol: XME), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $72,628,551 worth of CLF, making it the #16 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CLF:

CLF — last trade: $15.28 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 04/27/2023 Lourenco Goncalves Chairman, President & CEO 100,000 $14.96 $1,496,350 04/28/2023 Arlene M. Yocum Director 1,500 $15.14 $22,703 04/27/2023 Keith Koci EVP & President, CC Services 7,300 $14.87 $108,548 05/01/2023 Celso L. Goncalves Jr. EVP, CFO 6,500 $15.18 $98,697 05/02/2023 Ralph S. Michael III Director 10,000 $14.96 $149,592

And Coeur Mining Inc (Symbol: CDE), the #19 largest holding among components of the SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (Symbol: XME), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $49,213,378 worth of CDE, which represents approximately 2.44% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at CDE is detailed in the table below:

CDE — last trade: $3.39 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 02/27/2023 Randy Gress Director 20,000 $2.93 $58,580 03/07/2023 J. Kenneth Thompson Director 10,000 $2.93 $29,287

