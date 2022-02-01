Markets
Insiders Buy the Holdings of XLU ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the The Utilities Select Sector SPDR— Fund (Symbol: XLU) shows an impressive 11.4% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Consolidated Edison Inc (Symbol: ED), which makes up 3.16% of the The Utilities Select Sector SPDR— Fund (Symbol: XLU), has seen 9 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $414,909,885 worth of ED, making it the #10 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ED:

ED — last trade: $86.45 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
08/31/2021 Robert Sanchez President & CEO, O&R 31 $75.45 $2,311
08/31/2021 Gurudatta D. Nadkarni VP, Strategic Planning 28 $75.45 $2,079
08/31/2021 Stuart Nachmias President & CEO CET 9 $75.45 $667
08/31/2021 Joseph Miller VP & Controller 3 $75.45 $222
08/31/2021 Bastide Lore de la SVP, Utility Shared Services 4 $75.45 $333
08/31/2021 Timothy Cawley Director, President, CEO 31 $75.45 $2,316
08/31/2021 Deneen L. Donnley SVP and General Counsel 31 $75.45 $2,313
08/31/2021 Robert N. Hoglund SVP & CFO 31 $75.45 $2,315
08/31/2021 Matthew Ketschke President CECONY 1 $75.45 $111
09/15/2021 Joseph Miller VP & Controller 1 $73.99 $82
09/30/2021 Robert N. Hoglund SVP & CFO 161 $72.59 $11,686
09/30/2021 Deneen L. Donnley SVP and General Counsel 42 $72.59 $3,058
09/30/2021 Bastide Lore de la SVP, Utility Shared Services 14 $72.59 $996
09/30/2021 Gurudatta D. Nadkarni VP, Strategic Planning 127 $72.59 $9,233
09/30/2021 Joseph Miller VP & Controller 13 $72.59 $948
09/30/2021 Stuart Nachmias President & CEO CET 23 $72.59 $1,664
10/31/2021 Robert Sanchez President & CEO, O&R 31 $75.40 $2,311
10/31/2021 Gurudatta D. Nadkarni VP, Strategic Planning 28 $75.40 $2,079
10/31/2021 Stuart Nachmias President & CEO CET 9 $75.40 $667
10/31/2021 Joseph Miller VP & Controller 3 $75.40 $222
10/31/2021 Matthew Ketschke President CECONY 1 $75.40 $111
10/31/2021 Robert N. Hoglund SVP & CFO 31 $75.40 $2,315
10/31/2021 Deneen L. Donnley SVP and General Counsel 31 $75.40 $2,313
10/31/2021 Timothy Cawley Director, President, CEO 31 $75.40 $2,316
10/31/2021 Bastide Lore de la SVP, Utility Shared Services 4 $75.40 $333
11/30/2021 Robert Sanchez President & CEO, O&R 31 $75.40 $2,311
11/30/2021 Gurudatta D. Nadkarni VP, Strategic Planning 28 $75.40 $2,079
11/30/2021 Stuart Nachmias President & CEO CET 9 $75.40 $667
11/30/2021 Joseph Miller VP & Controller 3 $75.40 $222
11/30/2021 Bastide Lore de la SVP, Utility Shared Services 4 $75.40 $333
11/30/2021 Deneen L. Donnley SVP and General Counsel 31 $75.40 $2,313
11/30/2021 Timothy Cawley Director, President, CEO 31 $75.40 $2,316
11/30/2021 Robert N. Hoglund SVP & CFO 31 $75.40 $2,315
11/30/2021 Matthew Ketschke President CECONY 1 $75.40 $111
12/15/2021 Joseph Miller VP & Controller 1 $83.26 $82
12/31/2021 Bastide Lore de la SVP, Utility Shared Services 12 $85.32 $1,016
12/31/2021 Deneen L. Donnley SVP and General Counsel 37 $85.32 $3,147
12/31/2021 Robert N. Hoglund SVP & CFO 139 $85.32 $11,877
12/31/2021 Joseph Miller VP & Controller 11 $85.32 $965
12/31/2021 Stuart Nachmias President & CEO CET 20 $85.32 $1,699
12/31/2021 Gurudatta D. Nadkarni VP, Strategic Planning 110 $85.32 $9,390

