Insiders Buy the Holdings of XLU ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the The Utilities Select Sector SPDR— Fund (Symbol: XLU) shows an impressive 11.4% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Consolidated Edison Inc (Symbol: ED), which makes up 3.16% of the The Utilities Select Sector SPDR— Fund (Symbol: XLU), has seen 9 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $414,909,885 worth of ED, making it the #10 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ED:
ED — last trade: $86.45 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/31/2021
|Robert Sanchez
|President & CEO, O&R
|31
|$75.45
|$2,311
|08/31/2021
|Gurudatta D. Nadkarni
|VP, Strategic Planning
|28
|$75.45
|$2,079
|08/31/2021
|Stuart Nachmias
|President & CEO CET
|9
|$75.45
|$667
|08/31/2021
|Joseph Miller
|VP & Controller
|3
|$75.45
|$222
|08/31/2021
|Bastide Lore de la
|SVP, Utility Shared Services
|4
|$75.45
|$333
|08/31/2021
|Timothy Cawley
|Director, President, CEO
|31
|$75.45
|$2,316
|08/31/2021
|Deneen L. Donnley
|SVP and General Counsel
|31
|$75.45
|$2,313
|08/31/2021
|Robert N. Hoglund
|SVP & CFO
|31
|$75.45
|$2,315
|08/31/2021
|Matthew Ketschke
|President CECONY
|1
|$75.45
|$111
|09/15/2021
|Joseph Miller
|VP & Controller
|1
|$73.99
|$82
|09/30/2021
|Robert N. Hoglund
|SVP & CFO
|161
|$72.59
|$11,686
|09/30/2021
|Deneen L. Donnley
|SVP and General Counsel
|42
|$72.59
|$3,058
|09/30/2021
|Bastide Lore de la
|SVP, Utility Shared Services
|14
|$72.59
|$996
|09/30/2021
|Gurudatta D. Nadkarni
|VP, Strategic Planning
|127
|$72.59
|$9,233
|09/30/2021
|Joseph Miller
|VP & Controller
|13
|$72.59
|$948
|09/30/2021
|Stuart Nachmias
|President & CEO CET
|23
|$72.59
|$1,664
|10/31/2021
|Robert Sanchez
|President & CEO, O&R
|31
|$75.40
|$2,311
|10/31/2021
|Gurudatta D. Nadkarni
|VP, Strategic Planning
|28
|$75.40
|$2,079
|10/31/2021
|Stuart Nachmias
|President & CEO CET
|9
|$75.40
|$667
|10/31/2021
|Joseph Miller
|VP & Controller
|3
|$75.40
|$222
|10/31/2021
|Matthew Ketschke
|President CECONY
|1
|$75.40
|$111
|10/31/2021
|Robert N. Hoglund
|SVP & CFO
|31
|$75.40
|$2,315
|10/31/2021
|Deneen L. Donnley
|SVP and General Counsel
|31
|$75.40
|$2,313
|10/31/2021
|Timothy Cawley
|Director, President, CEO
|31
|$75.40
|$2,316
|10/31/2021
|Bastide Lore de la
|SVP, Utility Shared Services
|4
|$75.40
|$333
|11/30/2021
|Robert Sanchez
|President & CEO, O&R
|31
|$75.40
|$2,311
|11/30/2021
|Gurudatta D. Nadkarni
|VP, Strategic Planning
|28
|$75.40
|$2,079
|11/30/2021
|Stuart Nachmias
|President & CEO CET
|9
|$75.40
|$667
|11/30/2021
|Joseph Miller
|VP & Controller
|3
|$75.40
|$222
|11/30/2021
|Bastide Lore de la
|SVP, Utility Shared Services
|4
|$75.40
|$333
|11/30/2021
|Deneen L. Donnley
|SVP and General Counsel
|31
|$75.40
|$2,313
|11/30/2021
|Timothy Cawley
|Director, President, CEO
|31
|$75.40
|$2,316
|11/30/2021
|Robert N. Hoglund
|SVP & CFO
|31
|$75.40
|$2,315
|11/30/2021
|Matthew Ketschke
|President CECONY
|1
|$75.40
|$111
|12/15/2021
|Joseph Miller
|VP & Controller
|1
|$83.26
|$82
|12/31/2021
|Bastide Lore de la
|SVP, Utility Shared Services
|12
|$85.32
|$1,016
|12/31/2021
|Deneen L. Donnley
|SVP and General Counsel
|37
|$85.32
|$3,147
|12/31/2021
|Robert N. Hoglund
|SVP & CFO
|139
|$85.32
|$11,877
|12/31/2021
|Joseph Miller
|VP & Controller
|11
|$85.32
|$965
|12/31/2021
|Stuart Nachmias
|President & CEO CET
|20
|$85.32
|$1,699
|12/31/2021
|Gurudatta D. Nadkarni
|VP, Strategic Planning
|110
|$85.32
|$9,390
