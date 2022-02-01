Insiders Buy the Holdings of XLU ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the The Utilities Select Sector SPDR— Fund (Symbol: XLU) shows an impressive 11.4% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Consolidated Edison Inc (Symbol: ED), which makes up 3.16% of the The Utilities Select Sector SPDR— Fund (Symbol: XLU), has seen 9 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $414,909,885 worth of ED, making it the #10 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ED:

ED — last trade: $86.45 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/31/2021 Robert Sanchez President & CEO, O&R 31 $75.45 $2,311 08/31/2021 Gurudatta D. Nadkarni VP, Strategic Planning 28 $75.45 $2,079 08/31/2021 Stuart Nachmias President & CEO CET 9 $75.45 $667 08/31/2021 Joseph Miller VP & Controller 3 $75.45 $222 08/31/2021 Bastide Lore de la SVP, Utility Shared Services 4 $75.45 $333 08/31/2021 Timothy Cawley Director, President, CEO 31 $75.45 $2,316 08/31/2021 Deneen L. Donnley SVP and General Counsel 31 $75.45 $2,313 08/31/2021 Robert N. Hoglund SVP & CFO 31 $75.45 $2,315 08/31/2021 Matthew Ketschke President CECONY 1 $75.45 $111 09/15/2021 Joseph Miller VP & Controller 1 $73.99 $82 09/30/2021 Robert N. Hoglund SVP & CFO 161 $72.59 $11,686 09/30/2021 Deneen L. Donnley SVP and General Counsel 42 $72.59 $3,058 09/30/2021 Bastide Lore de la SVP, Utility Shared Services 14 $72.59 $996 09/30/2021 Gurudatta D. Nadkarni VP, Strategic Planning 127 $72.59 $9,233 09/30/2021 Joseph Miller VP & Controller 13 $72.59 $948 09/30/2021 Stuart Nachmias President & CEO CET 23 $72.59 $1,664 10/31/2021 Robert Sanchez President & CEO, O&R 31 $75.40 $2,311 10/31/2021 Gurudatta D. Nadkarni VP, Strategic Planning 28 $75.40 $2,079 10/31/2021 Stuart Nachmias President & CEO CET 9 $75.40 $667 10/31/2021 Joseph Miller VP & Controller 3 $75.40 $222 10/31/2021 Matthew Ketschke President CECONY 1 $75.40 $111 10/31/2021 Robert N. Hoglund SVP & CFO 31 $75.40 $2,315 10/31/2021 Deneen L. Donnley SVP and General Counsel 31 $75.40 $2,313 10/31/2021 Timothy Cawley Director, President, CEO 31 $75.40 $2,316 10/31/2021 Bastide Lore de la SVP, Utility Shared Services 4 $75.40 $333 11/30/2021 Robert Sanchez President & CEO, O&R 31 $75.40 $2,311 11/30/2021 Gurudatta D. Nadkarni VP, Strategic Planning 28 $75.40 $2,079 11/30/2021 Stuart Nachmias President & CEO CET 9 $75.40 $667 11/30/2021 Joseph Miller VP & Controller 3 $75.40 $222 11/30/2021 Bastide Lore de la SVP, Utility Shared Services 4 $75.40 $333 11/30/2021 Deneen L. Donnley SVP and General Counsel 31 $75.40 $2,313 11/30/2021 Timothy Cawley Director, President, CEO 31 $75.40 $2,316 11/30/2021 Robert N. Hoglund SVP & CFO 31 $75.40 $2,315 11/30/2021 Matthew Ketschke President CECONY 1 $75.40 $111 12/15/2021 Joseph Miller VP & Controller 1 $83.26 $82 12/31/2021 Bastide Lore de la SVP, Utility Shared Services 12 $85.32 $1,016 12/31/2021 Deneen L. Donnley SVP and General Counsel 37 $85.32 $3,147 12/31/2021 Robert N. Hoglund SVP & CFO 139 $85.32 $11,877 12/31/2021 Joseph Miller VP & Controller 11 $85.32 $965 12/31/2021 Stuart Nachmias President & CEO CET 20 $85.32 $1,699 12/31/2021 Gurudatta D. Nadkarni VP, Strategic Planning 110 $85.32 $9,390

