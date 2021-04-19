Markets
Insiders Buy the Holdings of XLRE ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR— Fund (XLRE) shows an impressive 13.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Crown Castle International Corp (Symbol: CCI), which makes up 9.05% of the The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR— Fund (XLRE), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $240,040,576 worth of CCI, making it the #3 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CCI:

CCI — last trade: $179.62 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
10/27/2020 J. Landis Martin Director 8,050 $161.19 $1,297,558
12/10/2020 J. Landis Martin Director 1,200 $157.11 $188,534
02/01/2021 Kevin A. Stephens Director 2,000 $164.15 $328,310
02/09/2021 Matthew Thornton III Director 1,500 $163.03 $244,548
03/01/2021 J. Landis Martin Director 7,765 $158.10 $1,227,642
03/15/2021 J. Landis Martin Director 1,180 $160.99 $189,971

