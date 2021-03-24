Insiders Buy the Holdings of XLRE ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR— Fund (Symbol: XLRE) shows an impressive 13.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Simon Property Group, Inc. (Symbol: SPG), which makes up 4.64% of the The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR— Fund (Symbol: XLRE), has seen 9 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $113,687,797 worth of SPG, making it the #6 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at SPG:
SPG — last trade: $110.41 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|01/22/2021
|Marta R. Stewart
|Director
|314
|$71.89
|$22,572
|01/22/2021
|J. Albert Smith Jr.
|Director
|1,809
|$71.89
|$130,051
|01/22/2021
|Stefan M. Selig
|Director
|344
|$71.90
|$24,733
|01/22/2021
|Gary M. Rodkin
|Director
|451
|$71.88
|$32,417
|01/22/2021
|Reuben S. Leibowitz
|Director
|1,282
|$71.90
|$92,172
|01/22/2021
|Allan B. Hubbard
|Director
|1,012
|$71.88
|$72,741
|01/22/2021
|Karen N. Horn
|Director
|1,418
|$71.90
|$101,950
|01/22/2021
|Larry C. Glasscock
|Director
|861
|$71.88
|$61,885
|01/22/2021
|Glyn Aeppel
|Director
|404
|$71.90
|$29,049
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.