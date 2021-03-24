Insiders Buy the Holdings of XLRE ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR— Fund (Symbol: XLRE) shows an impressive 13.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Simon Property Group, Inc. (Symbol: SPG), which makes up 4.64% of the The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR— Fund (Symbol: XLRE), has seen 9 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $113,687,797 worth of SPG, making it the #6 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at SPG:

SPG — last trade: $110.41 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 01/22/2021 Marta R. Stewart Director 314 $71.89 $22,572 01/22/2021 J. Albert Smith Jr. Director 1,809 $71.89 $130,051 01/22/2021 Stefan M. Selig Director 344 $71.90 $24,733 01/22/2021 Gary M. Rodkin Director 451 $71.88 $32,417 01/22/2021 Reuben S. Leibowitz Director 1,282 $71.90 $92,172 01/22/2021 Allan B. Hubbard Director 1,012 $71.88 $72,741 01/22/2021 Karen N. Horn Director 1,418 $71.90 $101,950 01/22/2021 Larry C. Glasscock Director 861 $71.88 $61,885 01/22/2021 Glyn Aeppel Director 404 $71.90 $29,049

