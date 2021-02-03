Insiders Buy the Holdings of XLRE ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR— Fund (Symbol: XLRE) shows an impressive 13.5% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Crown Castle International Corp (Symbol: CCI), which makes up 9.03% of the The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR— Fund (Symbol: XLRE), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $204,044,714 worth of CCI, making it the #3 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CCI:
CCI — last trade: $165.61 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|10/27/2020
|J. Landis Martin
|Director
|8,050
|$161.19
|$1,297,558
|12/10/2020
|J. Landis Martin
|Director
|1,200
|$157.11
|$188,534
|02/01/2021
|Kevin A. Stephens
|Director
|2,000
|$164.15
|$328,310
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.