Insiders Buy the Holdings of XLRE ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR— Fund (Symbol: XLRE) shows an impressive 13.5% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Crown Castle International Corp (Symbol: CCI), which makes up 9.03% of the The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR— Fund (Symbol: XLRE), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $204,044,714 worth of CCI, making it the #3 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CCI:

CCI — last trade: $165.61 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 10/27/2020 J. Landis Martin Director 8,050 $161.19 $1,297,558 12/10/2020 J. Landis Martin Director 1,200 $157.11 $188,534 02/01/2021 Kevin A. Stephens Director 2,000 $164.15 $328,310

