Insiders Buy the Holdings of XLP ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) shows an impressive 10.4% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Coca-Cola Co (Symbol: KO), which makes up 10.39% of the The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,821,371,127 worth of KO, making it the #3 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at KO:

KO — last trade: $61.68 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 07/27/2022 Carolyn Everson Director 983 $62.29 $61,231 10/28/2022 Herbert A. Allen III Director 33,200 $60.18 $1,997,953

