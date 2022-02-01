Insiders Buy the Holdings of XLB ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the The Materials Select Sector SPDR— Fund (Symbol: XLB) shows an impressive 15.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Dow Inc (Symbol: DOW), which makes up 4.54% of the The Materials Select Sector SPDR— Fund (Symbol: XLB), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $355,074,484 worth of DOW, making it the #7 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at DOW:

DOW — last trade: $59.73 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 10/29/2021 James R. Fitterling Chairman and CEO 5,000 $56.03 $280,148 10/29/2021 Richard K. Davis Director 1,200 $56.26 $67,518

