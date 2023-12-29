News & Insights

Insiders Buy the Holdings of XHE ETF

December 29, 2023

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (XHE) shows an impressive 12.9% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Envista Holdings Corp (Symbol: NVST), which makes up 1.54% of the SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (XHE), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $5,455,882 worth of NVST, making it the #45 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at NVST:

NVST — last trade: $24.36 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
11/06/2023 Stephen Keller Principal Financial Officer 2,000 $21.53 $43,060
11/06/2023 Amir Aghdaei Chief Executive Officer 10,000 $21.53 $215,253
11/08/2023 Mark E. Nance General Counsel 5,000 $21.75 $108,750
11/16/2023 Eric Conley SVP, Orthodontics 2,185 $22.89 $50,015

