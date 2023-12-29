Insiders Buy the Holdings of XHE ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (XHE) shows an impressive 12.9% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Envista Holdings Corp (Symbol: NVST), which makes up 1.54% of the SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (XHE), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $5,455,882 worth of NVST, making it the #45 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at NVST:
NVST — last trade: $24.36 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/06/2023
|Stephen Keller
|Principal Financial Officer
|2,000
|$21.53
|$43,060
|11/06/2023
|Amir Aghdaei
|Chief Executive Officer
|10,000
|$21.53
|$215,253
|11/08/2023
|Mark E. Nance
|General Counsel
|5,000
|$21.75
|$108,750
|11/16/2023
|Eric Conley
|SVP, Orthodontics
|2,185
|$22.89
|$50,015
