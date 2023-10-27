Insiders Buy the Holdings of XHE ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (XHE) shows an impressive 10.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Neogen Corp (Symbol: NEOG), which makes up 1.49% of the SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (XHE), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $4,391,034 worth of NEOG, making it the #42 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at NEOG:
NEOG — last trade: $15.48 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|10/11/2023
|David H. Naemura
|CFO
|10,000
|$15.03
|$150,333
|10/12/2023
|James P. Tobin
|Director
|3,000
|$15.19
|$45,567
|10/25/2023
|Douglas Edward Jones
|Chief Operating Officer
|10,000
|$15.17
|$151,727
And Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (Symbol: TNDM), the #44 largest holding among components of the SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (XHE), shows 4 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $4,392,636 worth of TNDM, which represents approximately 1.49% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at TNDM is detailed in the table below:
TNDM — last trade: $17.98 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/12/2023
|Leigh Vosseller
|EVP & CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER
|3,015
|$32.77
|$98,805
|05/17/2023
|Peyton R. Howell
|Director
|3,000
|$30.16
|$90,492
|05/22/2023
|Dick Allen
|Director
|10,000
|$29.47
|$294,687
|09/15/2023
|Kathleen McGroddy-goetz
|Director
|1,000
|$21.45
|$21,450
