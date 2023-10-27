Insiders Buy the Holdings of XHE ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (XHE) shows an impressive 10.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Neogen Corp (Symbol: NEOG), which makes up 1.49% of the SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (XHE), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $4,391,034 worth of NEOG, making it the #42 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at NEOG:

NEOG — last trade: $15.48 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 10/11/2023 David H. Naemura CFO 10,000 $15.03 $150,333 10/12/2023 James P. Tobin Director 3,000 $15.19 $45,567 10/25/2023 Douglas Edward Jones Chief Operating Officer 10,000 $15.17 $151,727

And Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (Symbol: TNDM), the #44 largest holding among components of the SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (XHE), shows 4 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $4,392,636 worth of TNDM, which represents approximately 1.49% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at TNDM is detailed in the table below:

TNDM — last trade: $17.98 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/12/2023 Leigh Vosseller EVP & CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER 3,015 $32.77 $98,805 05/17/2023 Peyton R. Howell Director 3,000 $30.16 $90,492 05/22/2023 Dick Allen Director 10,000 $29.47 $294,687 09/15/2023 Kathleen McGroddy-goetz Director 1,000 $21.45 $21,450

