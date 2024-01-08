Insiders Buy the Holdings of XAR ETF

News & Insights

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) shows an impressive 10.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Mercury Systems Inc (Symbol: MRCY), which makes up 2.70% of the SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR), has seen 5 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $52,152,906 worth of MRCY, making it the #23 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at MRCY:

MRCY — last trade: $33.42 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
08/18/2023 William L. Ballhaus President & CEO 39,925 $37.57 $1,499,998
08/18/2023 Roger A. Krone Director 15,000 $38.50 $577,524
08/18/2023 Howard L. Lance Director 9,250 $37.83 $349,963
08/18/2023 JANA PARTNERS LLC Director 50,000 $38.05 $1,902,500
11/13/2023 Orlando D. Carvalho Director 35,000 $33.83 $1,184,045
11/20/2023 Partners Management, LP Jana Director 259,922 $33.42 $8,685,692
11/30/2023 Partners Management, LP Jana Director 245,964 $33.46 $8,229,417

And V2X, Inc (Symbol: VVX), the #30 largest holding among components of the SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR), shows 4 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $11,719,633 worth of VVX, which represents approximately 0.61% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at VVX is detailed in the table below:

VVX — last trade: $41.04 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
11/09/2023 Michael James Smith Corp. Dev., IR & Treasurer 500 $41.48 $20,740
11/09/2023 Kevin T. Boyle CLO, GC & Secretary 250 $41.80 $10,450
11/15/2023 Shawn Mural Senior Vice President and CFO 500 $43.86 $21,930
11/16/2023 William Boyd Noon CVP, Chief Accounting Officer 500 $42.74 $21,370

