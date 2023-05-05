Insiders Buy the Holdings of XAR ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) shows an impressive 10.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Woodward, Inc. (Symbol: WWD), which makes up 4.64% of the SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $67,299,737 worth of WWD, making it the #1 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at WWD:
WWD — last trade: $106.77 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/07/2023
|Rajeev Bhalla
|Director
|484
|$103.06
|$49,879
|02/24/2023
|Charles P. Blankenship
|CEO and President
|500
|$97.61
|$48,805
