Insiders Buy the Holdings of XAR ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) shows an impressive 10.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Woodward, Inc. (Symbol: WWD), which makes up 4.64% of the SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $67,299,737 worth of WWD, making it the #1 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at WWD:

WWD — last trade: $106.77 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 02/07/2023 Rajeev Bhalla Director 484 $103.06 $49,879 02/24/2023 Charles P. Blankenship CEO and President 500 $97.61 $48,805

