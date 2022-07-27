Insiders Buy the Holdings of WGRO ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the WisdomTree U.S. Growth & Momentum Fund (WGRO) shows an impressive 14.5% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB), which makes up 2.03% of the WisdomTree U.S. Growth & Momentum Fund (WGRO), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $58,716 worth of ALB, making it the #3 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ALB:
ALB — last trade: $225.10 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/18/2022
|Netha N. Johnson
|President, Bromine Specialties
|1,060
|$187.81
|$199,074
|02/18/2022
|J. Kent Masters
|Chairman, President & CEO
|5,241
|$190.80
|$999,983
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.