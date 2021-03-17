Insiders Buy the Holdings of VYM ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM) shows an impressive 10.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Prudential Financial Inc (Symbol: PRU), which makes up 0.29% of the Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $131,947,337 worth of PRU, making it the #83 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at PRU:

PRU — last trade: $91.39 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 12/04/2020 Stacey Goodman Executive Vice President 280 $81.29 $22,761 02/09/2021 Wendy Elizabeth Jones Director 1,000 $80.98 $80,980

And NetApp, Inc. (Symbol: NTAP), the #145 largest holding among components of the Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $54,936,389 worth of NTAP, which represents approximately 0.12% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at NTAP is detailed in the table below:

NTAP — last trade: $69.10 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 12/17/2020 Michael J. Berry EVP Finance & Operations, CFO 15,000 $63.89 $958,329 03/05/2021 Brad Anderson EVP, SSSBU and CIBU 8,100 $61.79 $500,470

