Insiders Buy the Holdings of VYM ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM) shows an impressive 10.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Prudential Financial Inc (Symbol: PRU), which makes up 0.29% of the Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $131,947,337 worth of PRU, making it the #83 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at PRU:
PRU — last trade: $91.39 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|12/04/2020
|Stacey Goodman
|Executive Vice President
|280
|$81.29
|$22,761
|02/09/2021
|Wendy Elizabeth Jones
|Director
|1,000
|$80.98
|$80,980
And NetApp, Inc. (Symbol: NTAP), the #145 largest holding among components of the Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $54,936,389 worth of NTAP, which represents approximately 0.12% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at NTAP is detailed in the table below:
NTAP — last trade: $69.10 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|12/17/2020
|Michael J. Berry
|EVP Finance & Operations, CFO
|15,000
|$63.89
|$958,329
|03/05/2021
|Brad Anderson
|EVP, SSSBU and CIBU
|8,100
|$61.79
|$500,470
