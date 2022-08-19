Insiders Buy the Holdings of VXF ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Extended Market ETF (Symbol: VXF) shows an impressive 10.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Blackstone Inc (Symbol: BX), which makes up 1.12% of the Vanguard Extended Market ETF (Symbol: VXF), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,011,133,366 worth of BX, making it the #1 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at BX:

BX — last trade: $107.34 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 02/25/2022 Ruth Porat Director 5,000 $126.21 $631,050 04/27/2022 Ruth Porat Director 5,000 $109.69 $548,450 05/25/2022 James Breyer Director 9,326 $107.21 $999,885 07/28/2022 Reginald J. Brown Director 3,100 $99.35 $307,986

And TransUnion (Symbol: TRU), the #36 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Extended Market ETF (Symbol: VXF), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $214,477,485 worth of TRU, which represents approximately 0.24% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at TRU is detailed in the table below:

TRU — last trade: $82 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 02/25/2022 Suzanne Patricia Clark Director 277 $90.35 $25,027 08/04/2022 Christopher A. Cartwright President and CEO 25,000 $79.42 $1,985,450

