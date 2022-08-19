Insiders Buy the Holdings of VXF ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Extended Market ETF (Symbol: VXF) shows an impressive 10.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Blackstone Inc (Symbol: BX), which makes up 1.12% of the Vanguard Extended Market ETF (Symbol: VXF), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,011,133,366 worth of BX, making it the #1 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at BX:
BX — last trade: $107.34 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/25/2022
|Ruth Porat
|Director
|5,000
|$126.21
|$631,050
|04/27/2022
|Ruth Porat
|Director
|5,000
|$109.69
|$548,450
|05/25/2022
|James Breyer
|Director
|9,326
|$107.21
|$999,885
|07/28/2022
|Reginald J. Brown
|Director
|3,100
|$99.35
|$307,986
And TransUnion (Symbol: TRU), the #36 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Extended Market ETF (Symbol: VXF), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $214,477,485 worth of TRU, which represents approximately 0.24% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at TRU is detailed in the table below:
TRU — last trade: $82 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/25/2022
|Suzanne Patricia Clark
|Director
|277
|$90.35
|$25,027
|08/04/2022
|Christopher A. Cartwright
|President and CEO
|25,000
|$79.42
|$1,985,450
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.