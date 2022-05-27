Insiders Buy the Holdings of VXF ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Extended Market ETF (Symbol: VXF) shows an impressive 10.5% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Blackstone Inc (Symbol: BX), which makes up 1.26% of the Vanguard Extended Market ETF (Symbol: VXF), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,067,833,862 worth of BX, making it the #1 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at BX:
BX — last trade: $118.30 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/25/2022
|Ruth Porat
|Director
|5,000
|$126.21
|$631,050
|04/27/2022
|Ruth Porat
|Director
|5,000
|$109.69
|$548,450
|05/25/2022
|James Breyer
|Director
|9,326
|$107.21
|$999,885
And Starwood Property Trust Inc. (Symbol: STWD), the #179 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Extended Market ETF (Symbol: VXF), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $96,232,941 worth of STWD, which represents approximately 0.11% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at STWD is detailed in the table below:
STWD — last trade: $23.61 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|12/20/2021
|Jeffrey F. Dimodica
|President
|6,500
|$22.86
|$148,590
|12/20/2021
|Barry S. Sternlicht
|CEO, Chairman of Board
|217,500
|$22.66
|$4,928,550
