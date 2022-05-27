Insiders Buy the Holdings of VXF ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Extended Market ETF (Symbol: VXF) shows an impressive 10.5% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Blackstone Inc (Symbol: BX), which makes up 1.26% of the Vanguard Extended Market ETF (Symbol: VXF), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,067,833,862 worth of BX, making it the #1 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at BX:

BX — last trade: $118.30 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 02/25/2022 Ruth Porat Director 5,000 $126.21 $631,050 04/27/2022 Ruth Porat Director 5,000 $109.69 $548,450 05/25/2022 James Breyer Director 9,326 $107.21 $999,885

And Starwood Property Trust Inc. (Symbol: STWD), the #179 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Extended Market ETF (Symbol: VXF), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $96,232,941 worth of STWD, which represents approximately 0.11% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at STWD is detailed in the table below:

STWD — last trade: $23.61 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 12/20/2021 Jeffrey F. Dimodica President 6,500 $22.86 $148,590 12/20/2021 Barry S. Sternlicht CEO, Chairman of Board 217,500 $22.66 $4,928,550

