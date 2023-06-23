Insiders Buy the Holdings of VTWV ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) shows an impressive 13.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Equitrans Midstream Corp (Symbol: ETRN), which makes up 0.26% of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,521,322 worth of ETRN, making it the #65 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ETRN:
ETRN — last trade: $9.27 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/14/2023
|Stephen M. Moore
|Sr VP & General Counsel
|8,500
|$5.86
|$49,810
|03/16/2023
|Kirk R. Oliver
|Sr VP & CFO
|9,000
|$5.46
|$49,140
And National Vision Holdings Inc (Symbol: EYE), the #182 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,567,175 worth of EYE, which represents approximately 0.16% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at EYE is detailed in the table below:
EYE — last trade: $24.76 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/15/2023
|L. Reade Fahs
|Chief Executive Officer
|12,625
|$23.81
|$300,601
|05/17/2023
|Thomas V. Taylor
|Director
|2,079
|$24.04
|$49,979
|05/23/2023
|D. Randolph Peeler
|Director
|40,470
|$25.65
|$1,038,093
