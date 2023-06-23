Insiders Buy the Holdings of VTWV ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) shows an impressive 13.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Equitrans Midstream Corp (Symbol: ETRN), which makes up 0.26% of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,521,322 worth of ETRN, making it the #65 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ETRN:

ETRN — last trade: $9.27 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/14/2023 Stephen M. Moore Sr VP & General Counsel 8,500 $5.86 $49,810 03/16/2023 Kirk R. Oliver Sr VP & CFO 9,000 $5.46 $49,140

And National Vision Holdings Inc (Symbol: EYE), the #182 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,567,175 worth of EYE, which represents approximately 0.16% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at EYE is detailed in the table below:

EYE — last trade: $24.76 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/15/2023 L. Reade Fahs Chief Executive Officer 12,625 $23.81 $300,601 05/17/2023 Thomas V. Taylor Director 2,079 $24.04 $49,979 05/23/2023 D. Randolph Peeler Director 40,470 $25.65 $1,038,093

