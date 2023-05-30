Insiders Buy the Holdings of VTWV ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) shows an impressive 13.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp (Symbol: MODG), which makes up 0.22% of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,054,384 worth of MODG, making it the #95 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at MODG:

MODG — last trade: $17.13 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 12/02/2022 Oliver G. Brewer III President and CEO 10,000 $21.59 $215,900 12/05/2022 Brian P. Lynch EVP, CFO 10,000 $21.64 $216,422 05/11/2023 Brian P. Lynch EVP, CFO 10,000 $17.79 $177,900 05/12/2023 Oliver G. Brewer III President and CEO 5,000 $17.12 $85,596 05/22/2023 Rebecca Fine EVP, Global CPO 7,000 $16.23 $113,610

And Axos Financial Inc (Symbol: AX), the #126 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,816,136 worth of AX, which represents approximately 0.19% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at AX is detailed in the table below:

AX — last trade: $41.13 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/10/2023 Paul Grinberg Director 1,320 $37.80 $49,896 03/13/2023 Mosich Nick Director 2,862 $34.00 $97,308

