Insiders Buy the Holdings of VTWV ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) shows an impressive 13.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp (Symbol: MODG), which makes up 0.22% of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,054,384 worth of MODG, making it the #95 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at MODG:
MODG — last trade: $17.13 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|12/02/2022
|Oliver G. Brewer III
|President and CEO
|10,000
|$21.59
|$215,900
|12/05/2022
|Brian P. Lynch
|EVP, CFO
|10,000
|$21.64
|$216,422
|05/11/2023
|Brian P. Lynch
|EVP, CFO
|10,000
|$17.79
|$177,900
|05/12/2023
|Oliver G. Brewer III
|President and CEO
|5,000
|$17.12
|$85,596
|05/22/2023
|Rebecca Fine
|EVP, Global CPO
|7,000
|$16.23
|$113,610
And Axos Financial Inc (Symbol: AX), the #126 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,816,136 worth of AX, which represents approximately 0.19% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at AX is detailed in the table below:
AX — last trade: $41.13 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/10/2023
|Paul Grinberg
|Director
|1,320
|$37.80
|$49,896
|03/13/2023
|Mosich Nick
|Director
|2,862
|$34.00
|$97,308
