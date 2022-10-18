Insiders Buy the Holdings of VTWV ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) shows an impressive 12.9% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
National Vision Holdings Inc (Symbol: EYE), which makes up 0.23% of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV), has seen 6 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,175,363 worth of EYE, making it the #97 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at EYE:
EYE — last trade: $34.02 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/13/2022
|Virginia A. Hepner
|Director
|1,000
|$25.71
|$25,707
|05/12/2022
|D. Randolph Peeler
|Director
|80,000
|$24.69
|$1,975,272
|05/12/2022
|L. Reade Fahs
|Chief Executive Officer
|20,000
|$25.48
|$509,540
|05/12/2022
|Patrick R. Moore
|SVP, Chief Financial Officer
|10,000
|$24.89
|$248,900
|05/12/2022
|David M. Tehle
|Director
|4,216
|$24.89
|$104,919
|05/12/2022
|Jared Brandman
|SVP, GC and Secretary
|5,000
|$23.25
|$116,225
And Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: EPRT), the #117 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,984,637 worth of EPRT, which represents approximately 0.21% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at EPRT is detailed in the table below:
EPRT — last trade: $19.62 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|06/13/2022
|Peter M. Mavoides
|President and CEO
|20,000
|$20.68
|$413,600
|06/15/2022
|Mark E. Patten
|Executive VP, CFO & Treasurer
|1,000
|$20.76
|$20,760
