Insiders Buy the Holdings of VTWV ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) shows an impressive 12.9% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

National Vision Holdings Inc (Symbol: EYE), which makes up 0.23% of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV), has seen 6 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,175,363 worth of EYE, making it the #97 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at EYE:

EYE — last trade: $34.02 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/13/2022 Virginia A. Hepner Director 1,000 $25.71 $25,707 05/12/2022 D. Randolph Peeler Director 80,000 $24.69 $1,975,272 05/12/2022 L. Reade Fahs Chief Executive Officer 20,000 $25.48 $509,540 05/12/2022 Patrick R. Moore SVP, Chief Financial Officer 10,000 $24.89 $248,900 05/12/2022 David M. Tehle Director 4,216 $24.89 $104,919 05/12/2022 Jared Brandman SVP, GC and Secretary 5,000 $23.25 $116,225

And Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: EPRT), the #117 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,984,637 worth of EPRT, which represents approximately 0.21% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at EPRT is detailed in the table below:

EPRT — last trade: $19.62 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 06/13/2022 Peter M. Mavoides President and CEO 20,000 $20.68 $413,600 06/15/2022 Mark E. Patten Executive VP, CFO & Treasurer 1,000 $20.76 $20,760

