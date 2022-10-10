Insiders Buy the Holdings of VTWV ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) shows an impressive 12.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Old National Bancorp (Symbol: ONB), which makes up 0.46% of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $4,385,627 worth of ONB, making it the #3 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ONB:

ONB — last trade: $17.31 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 04/29/2022 Michael L. Scudder Executive Chairman 8,170 $15.30 $125,020 05/02/2022 Brendon B. Falconer CFO 3,000 $15.24 $45,720 05/02/2022 Mark G. Sander President and COO 7,000 $15.31 $107,166

And UMB Financial Corp (Symbol: UMBF), the #31 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $3,296,817 worth of UMBF, which represents approximately 0.34% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at UMBF is detailed in the table below:

UMBF — last trade: $86.64 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/02/2022 Greg M. Graves Director 257 $90.46 $23,250 05/02/2022 Tamara Peterman Director 195 $90.46 $17,625 08/01/2022 Greg M. Graves Director 258 $90.00 $23,251 08/01/2022 Tamara Peterman Director 196 $90.00 $17,626

