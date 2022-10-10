Insiders Buy the Holdings of VTWV ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) shows an impressive 12.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Old National Bancorp (Symbol: ONB), which makes up 0.46% of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $4,385,627 worth of ONB, making it the #3 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ONB:
ONB — last trade: $17.31 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|04/29/2022
|Michael L. Scudder
|Executive Chairman
|8,170
|$15.30
|$125,020
|05/02/2022
|Brendon B. Falconer
|CFO
|3,000
|$15.24
|$45,720
|05/02/2022
|Mark G. Sander
|President and COO
|7,000
|$15.31
|$107,166
And UMB Financial Corp (Symbol: UMBF), the #31 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $3,296,817 worth of UMBF, which represents approximately 0.34% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at UMBF is detailed in the table below:
UMBF — last trade: $86.64 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/02/2022
|Greg M. Graves
|Director
|257
|$90.46
|$23,250
|05/02/2022
|Tamara Peterman
|Director
|195
|$90.46
|$17,625
|08/01/2022
|Greg M. Graves
|Director
|258
|$90.00
|$23,251
|08/01/2022
|Tamara Peterman
|Director
|196
|$90.00
|$17,626
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.