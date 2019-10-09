Markets
Insiders Buy the Holdings of VTWV ETF

International Bancshares Corp. (Symbol: IBOC), which makes up 0.22% of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $865,878 worth of IBOC, making it the #101 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at IBOC:

IBOC — last trade: $36.92 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
06/07/2019 Roberto R. Resendez Director 2,000 $36.42 $72,850
06/14/2019 Roberto R. Resendez Director 3,000 $37.00 $111,000
08/14/2019 Javier De Anda Director 9,533 $32.82 $312,832
08/14/2019 Roberto R. Resendez Director 4,000 $32.40 $129,610

And Cannae Holdings Inc (Symbol: CNNE), the #134 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $771,962 worth of CNNE, which represents approximately 0.19% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at CNNE is detailed in the table below:

CNNE — last trade: $26.89 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
05/13/2019 Richard N. Massey Director 20,000 $25.15 $503,000
08/29/2019 Richard N. Massey Director 20,000 $28.49 $569,810
09/20/2019 Richard L. Cox Executive Vice President & CFO 3,699 $27.05 $100,073
08/14/2019 Roberto R. Resendez Director 4,000 $32.40 $129,610

