Insiders Buy the Holdings of VTWV ETF

International Bancshares Corp. (Symbol: IBOC), which makes up 0.22% of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $865,878 worth of IBOC, making it the #101 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at IBOC:
IBOC — last trade: $36.92 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|06/07/2019
|Roberto R. Resendez
|Director
|2,000
|$36.42
|$72,850
|06/14/2019
|Roberto R. Resendez
|Director
|3,000
|$37.00
|$111,000
|08/14/2019
|Javier De Anda
|Director
|9,533
|$32.82
|$312,832
|08/14/2019
|Roberto R. Resendez
|Director
|4,000
|$32.40
|$129,610
And Cannae Holdings Inc (Symbol: CNNE), the #134 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $771,962 worth of CNNE, which represents approximately 0.19% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at CNNE is detailed in the table below:
CNNE — last trade: $26.89 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|06/07/2019
|Roberto R. Resendez
|Director
|2,000
|$36.42
|$72,850
|05/13/2019
|Richard N. Massey
|Director
|20,000
|$25.15
|$503,000
|06/14/2019
|Roberto R. Resendez
|Director
|3,000
|$37.00
|$111,000
|08/29/2019
|Richard N. Massey
|Director
|20,000
|$28.49
|$569,810
|08/14/2019
|Javier De Anda
|Director
|9,533
|$32.82
|$312,832
|09/20/2019
|Richard L. Cox
|Executive Vice President & CFO
|3,699
|$27.05
|$100,073
|08/14/2019
|Roberto R. Resendez
|Director
|4,000
|$32.40
|$129,610
