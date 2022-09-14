Insiders Buy the Holdings of VTWV ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) shows an impressive 11.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Terreno Realty Corp (Symbol: TRNO), which makes up 0.37% of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $3,976,495 worth of TRNO, making it the #19 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at TRNO:

TRNO — last trade: $61.93 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/11/2022 Douglas M. Pasquale Director 2,000 $64.25 $128,490 05/09/2022 W. Blake Baird CHAIRMAN AND CEO 1,000 $64.00 $64,000

And Simmons First National Corp (Symbol: SFNC), the #81 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $2,506,468 worth of SFNC, which represents approximately 0.23% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at SFNC is detailed in the table below:

SFNC — last trade: $23.09 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/03/2022 Robert A. Fehlman President & COO 5,000 $24.00 $120,000 05/03/2022 Marty Casteel Director 4,000 $24.10 $96,400 05/03/2022 George Makris Jr. Chairman & CEO 15,000 $24.03 $360,500

