Insiders Buy the Holdings of VTWV ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) shows an impressive 11.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Terreno Realty Corp (Symbol: TRNO), which makes up 0.37% of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $3,976,495 worth of TRNO, making it the #19 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at TRNO:
TRNO — last trade: $61.93 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/11/2022
|Douglas M. Pasquale
|Director
|2,000
|$64.25
|$128,490
|05/09/2022
|W. Blake Baird
|CHAIRMAN AND CEO
|1,000
|$64.00
|$64,000
And Simmons First National Corp (Symbol: SFNC), the #81 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $2,506,468 worth of SFNC, which represents approximately 0.23% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at SFNC is detailed in the table below:
SFNC — last trade: $23.09 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/03/2022
|Robert A. Fehlman
|President & COO
|5,000
|$24.00
|$120,000
|05/03/2022
|Marty Casteel
|Director
|4,000
|$24.10
|$96,400
|05/03/2022
|George Makris Jr.
|Chairman & CEO
|15,000
|$24.03
|$360,500
