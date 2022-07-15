Insiders Buy the Holdings of VTWV ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) shows an impressive 12.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

LXP Industrial Trust (Symbol: LXP), which makes up 0.24% of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,368,127 worth of LXP, making it the #78 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at LXP:

LXP — last trade: $10.29 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/11/2022 Nancy Elizabeth Noe Director 1,950 $11.66 $22,746 05/11/2022 Arun Gupta Director 4,500 $11.00 $49,500 05/10/2022 Richard Frary Director 10,000 $11.07 $110,700 05/20/2022 Richard Frary Director 10,000 $10.95 $109,500 06/10/2022 Arun Gupta Director 9,100 $10.88 $99,054 06/13/2022 Richard Frary Director 10,000 $10.50 $105,000 06/13/2022 Arun Gupta Director 9,600 $10.41 $99,921 06/13/2022 Jamie Handwerker Director 10,000 $11.01 $110,100

And Macerich Co (Symbol: MAC), the #183 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,555,377 worth of MAC, which represents approximately 0.16% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at MAC is detailed in the table below:

MAC — last trade: $9.02 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/24/2022 Thomas E. O'Hern Chief Executive Officer 10,000 $14.62 $146,150 03/28/2022 Edward C. Coppola President 10,000 $14.98 $149,790 03/31/2022 Edward C. Coppola President 2,100 $15.90 $33,398 06/13/2022 Thomas E. O'Hern Chief Executive Officer 25,000 $9.49 $237,250 06/10/2022 Edward C. Coppola President 40,000 $10.28 $411,360 06/30/2022 Edward C. Coppola President 60,000 $8.75 $525,000

