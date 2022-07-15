Insiders Buy the Holdings of VTWV ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) shows an impressive 12.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
LXP Industrial Trust (Symbol: LXP), which makes up 0.24% of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,368,127 worth of LXP, making it the #78 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at LXP:
LXP — last trade: $10.29 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/11/2022
|Nancy Elizabeth Noe
|Director
|1,950
|$11.66
|$22,746
|05/11/2022
|Arun Gupta
|Director
|4,500
|$11.00
|$49,500
|05/10/2022
|Richard Frary
|Director
|10,000
|$11.07
|$110,700
|05/20/2022
|Richard Frary
|Director
|10,000
|$10.95
|$109,500
|06/10/2022
|Arun Gupta
|Director
|9,100
|$10.88
|$99,054
|06/13/2022
|Richard Frary
|Director
|10,000
|$10.50
|$105,000
|06/13/2022
|Arun Gupta
|Director
|9,600
|$10.41
|$99,921
|06/13/2022
|Jamie Handwerker
|Director
|10,000
|$11.01
|$110,100
And Macerich Co (Symbol: MAC), the #183 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,555,377 worth of MAC, which represents approximately 0.16% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at MAC is detailed in the table below:
MAC — last trade: $9.02 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/24/2022
|Thomas E. O'Hern
|Chief Executive Officer
|10,000
|$14.62
|$146,150
|03/28/2022
|Edward C. Coppola
|President
|10,000
|$14.98
|$149,790
|03/31/2022
|Edward C. Coppola
|President
|2,100
|$15.90
|$33,398
|06/13/2022
|Thomas E. O'Hern
|Chief Executive Officer
|25,000
|$9.49
|$237,250
|06/10/2022
|Edward C. Coppola
|President
|40,000
|$10.28
|$411,360
|06/30/2022
|Edward C. Coppola
|President
|60,000
|$8.75
|$525,000
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.