Markets
LXP

Insiders Buy the Holdings of VTWV ETF

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) shows an impressive 12.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

LXP Industrial Trust (Symbol: LXP), which makes up 0.24% of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,368,127 worth of LXP, making it the #78 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at LXP:

LXP — last trade: $10.29 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
05/11/2022 Nancy Elizabeth Noe Director 1,950 $11.66 $22,746
05/11/2022 Arun Gupta Director 4,500 $11.00 $49,500
05/10/2022 Richard Frary Director 10,000 $11.07 $110,700
05/20/2022 Richard Frary Director 10,000 $10.95 $109,500
06/10/2022 Arun Gupta Director 9,100 $10.88 $99,054
06/13/2022 Richard Frary Director 10,000 $10.50 $105,000
06/13/2022 Arun Gupta Director 9,600 $10.41 $99,921
06/13/2022 Jamie Handwerker Director 10,000 $11.01 $110,100

And Macerich Co (Symbol: MAC), the #183 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,555,377 worth of MAC, which represents approximately 0.16% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at MAC is detailed in the table below:

MAC — last trade: $9.02 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/24/2022 Thomas E. O'Hern Chief Executive Officer 10,000 $14.62 $146,150
03/28/2022 Edward C. Coppola President 10,000 $14.98 $149,790
03/31/2022 Edward C. Coppola President 2,100 $15.90 $33,398
06/13/2022 Thomas E. O'Hern Chief Executive Officer 25,000 $9.49 $237,250
06/10/2022 Edward C. Coppola President 40,000 $10.28 $411,360
06/30/2022 Edward C. Coppola President 60,000 $8.75 $525,000

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LXP MAC

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular