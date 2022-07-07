Insiders Buy the Holdings of VTWV ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) shows an impressive 13.0% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (Symbol: IVR), which makes up 0.40% of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $4,038,490 worth of IVR, making it the #16 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at IVR:
IVR — last trade: $15.34 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/09/2022
|Richard Lee Phegley Jr.
|Chief Financial Officer
|12,092
|$1.67
|$20,194
|05/09/2022
|Kevin M. Collins
|President
|7,178
|$1.67
|$11,987
|05/10/2022
|John Anzalone
|CEO
|15,000
|$1.65
|$24,750
And Fluor Corp. (Symbol: FLR), the #61 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $2,603,912 worth of FLR, which represents approximately 0.26% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at FLR is detailed in the table below:
FLR — last trade: $22.30 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/11/2022
|James T. Hackett
|Director
|40,000
|$25.55
|$1,022,200
|05/12/2022
|Matthew K. Rose
|Director
|40,000
|$25.63
|$1,025,320
