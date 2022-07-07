Insiders Buy the Holdings of VTWV ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) shows an impressive 13.0% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (Symbol: IVR), which makes up 0.40% of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $4,038,490 worth of IVR, making it the #16 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at IVR:

IVR — last trade: $15.34 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/09/2022 Richard Lee Phegley Jr. Chief Financial Officer 12,092 $1.67 $20,194 05/09/2022 Kevin M. Collins President 7,178 $1.67 $11,987 05/10/2022 John Anzalone CEO 15,000 $1.65 $24,750

And Fluor Corp. (Symbol: FLR), the #61 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $2,603,912 worth of FLR, which represents approximately 0.26% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at FLR is detailed in the table below:

FLR — last trade: $22.30 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/11/2022 James T. Hackett Director 40,000 $25.55 $1,022,200 05/12/2022 Matthew K. Rose Director 40,000 $25.63 $1,025,320

