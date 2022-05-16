Insiders Buy the Holdings of VTWV ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (Symbol: VTWV) shows an impressive 11.5% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (Symbol: GBCI), which makes up 0.35% of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (Symbol: VTWV), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $3,790,334 worth of GBCI, making it the #30 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at GBCI:
GBCI — last trade: $46.35 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/02/2022
|David C. Boyles
|Director
|1,000
|$51.09
|$51,090
|11/26/2021
|Kristen Lee Heck
|Director
|957
|$58.09
|$55,581
And Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (Symbol: APLE), the #56 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (Symbol: VTWV), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $2,921,092 worth of APLE, which represents approximately 0.27% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at APLE is detailed in the table below:
APLE — last trade: $16.41 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/28/2022
|Glade M. Knight
|Executive Chairman
|5,000
|$17.59
|$87,972
|03/14/2022
|Howard E. Woolley
|Director
|1,670
|$17.96
|$29,993
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.