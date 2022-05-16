Insiders Buy the Holdings of VTWV ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (Symbol: VTWV) shows an impressive 11.5% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (Symbol: GBCI), which makes up 0.35% of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (Symbol: VTWV), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $3,790,334 worth of GBCI, making it the #30 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at GBCI:

GBCI — last trade: $46.35 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 02/02/2022 David C. Boyles Director 1,000 $51.09 $51,090 11/26/2021 Kristen Lee Heck Director 957 $58.09 $55,581

And Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (Symbol: APLE), the #56 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (Symbol: VTWV), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $2,921,092 worth of APLE, which represents approximately 0.27% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at APLE is detailed in the table below:

APLE — last trade: $16.41 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 02/28/2022 Glade M. Knight Executive Chairman 5,000 $17.59 $87,972 03/14/2022 Howard E. Woolley Director 1,670 $17.96 $29,993

