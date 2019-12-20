Insiders Buy the Holdings of VTWO ETF

HealthEquity Inc (Symbol: HQY), which makes up 0.25% of the Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (Symbol: VTWO), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $5,843,278 worth of HQY, making it the #9 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at HQY:
HQY — last trade: $76.50 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|07/12/2019
|Stephen Neeleman
|Founder and Vice Chairman
|10,000
|$61.00
|$610,000
|07/12/2019
|Robert W. Selander
|Director
|10,000
|$61.00
|$610,000
|07/12/2019
|Adrian T. Dillon
|Director
|10,000
|$61.00
|$610,000
|07/12/2019
|Jon Kessler
|President and CEO
|10,000
|$61.00
|$610,000
And Physicians Realty Trust (Symbol: DOC), the #109 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (Symbol: VTWO), shows 5 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $3,772,903 worth of DOC, which represents approximately 0.16% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at DOC is detailed in the table below:
DOC — last trade: $18.73 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|09/06/2019
|Bradley D. Page
|Senior VP & General Counsel
|4,330
|$17.27
|$74,779
|11/08/2019
|Laurie P. Becker
|SVP-Controller
|553
|$18.09
|$10,004
|11/08/2019
|John W. Lucey
|Chief Acctg. & Admin Officer
|2,900
|$17.96
|$52,076
|11/11/2019
|Jeffrey Theiler
|Executive Vice President & CFO
|4,150
|$18.19
|$75,488
|12/10/2019
|Mark D. Theine
|EVP of Asset/Investments
|2,650
|$19.03
|$50,430
