Insiders Buy the Holdings of VTWO ETF

HealthEquity Inc (Symbol: HQY), which makes up 0.25% of the Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (Symbol: VTWO), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $5,843,278 worth of HQY, making it the #9 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at HQY:

HQY — last trade: $76.50 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 07/12/2019 Stephen Neeleman Founder and Vice Chairman 10,000 $61.00 $610,000 07/12/2019 Robert W. Selander Director 10,000 $61.00 $610,000 07/12/2019 Adrian T. Dillon Director 10,000 $61.00 $610,000 07/12/2019 Jon Kessler President and CEO 10,000 $61.00 $610,000

And Physicians Realty Trust (Symbol: DOC), the #109 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (Symbol: VTWO), shows 5 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $3,772,903 worth of DOC, which represents approximately 0.16% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at DOC is detailed in the table below:

DOC — last trade: $18.73 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 09/06/2019 Bradley D. Page Senior VP & General Counsel 4,330 $17.27 $74,779 11/08/2019 Laurie P. Becker SVP-Controller 553 $18.09 $10,004 11/08/2019 John W. Lucey Chief Acctg. & Admin Officer 2,900 $17.96 $52,076 11/11/2019 Jeffrey Theiler Executive Vice President & CFO 4,150 $18.19 $75,488 12/10/2019 Mark D. Theine EVP of Asset/Investments 2,650 $19.03 $50,430

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.