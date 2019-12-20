Markets
VTWO

Insiders Buy the Holdings of VTWO ETF

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

HealthEquity Inc (Symbol: HQY), which makes up 0.25% of the Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (Symbol: VTWO), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $5,843,278 worth of HQY, making it the #9 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at HQY:

HQY — last trade: $76.50 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
07/12/2019 Stephen Neeleman Founder and Vice Chairman 10,000 $61.00 $610,000
07/12/2019 Robert W. Selander Director 10,000 $61.00 $610,000
07/12/2019 Adrian T. Dillon Director 10,000 $61.00 $610,000
07/12/2019 Jon Kessler President and CEO 10,000 $61.00 $610,000

And Physicians Realty Trust (Symbol: DOC), the #109 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (Symbol: VTWO), shows 5 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $3,772,903 worth of DOC, which represents approximately 0.16% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at DOC is detailed in the table below:

DOC — last trade: $18.73 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
09/06/2019 Bradley D. Page Senior VP & General Counsel 4,330 $17.27 $74,779
11/08/2019 Laurie P. Becker SVP-Controller 553 $18.09 $10,004
11/08/2019 John W. Lucey Chief Acctg. & Admin Officer 2,900 $17.96 $52,076
11/11/2019 Jeffrey Theiler Executive Vice President & CFO 4,150 $18.19 $75,488
12/10/2019 Mark D. Theine EVP of Asset/Investments 2,650 $19.03 $50,430

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

VTWO HQY DOC

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular