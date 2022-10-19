Insiders Buy the Holdings of VTWO ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) shows an impressive 10.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Texas Roadhouse Inc (Symbol: TXRH), which makes up 0.28% of the Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $15,597,329 worth of TXRH, making it the #9 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at TXRH:
TXRH — last trade: $96.21 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/20/2022
|James R. Zarley
|Director
|7,069
|$70.56
|$498,789
|05/23/2022
|Curtis Warfield
|Director
|3,362
|$71.03
|$238,803
And MAXIMUS Inc. (Symbol: MMS), the #107 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $8,537,118 worth of MMS, which represents approximately 0.16% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at MMS is detailed in the table below:
MMS — last trade: $58.29 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|06/14/2022
|Raymond B. Ruddy
|Director
|17,341
|$57.72
|$1,000,919
|06/15/2022
|John J. Haley
|Director
|18,000
|$60.32
|$1,085,760
|06/15/2022
|Bruce Caswell
|CEO & President
|8,300
|$60.32
|$500,656
