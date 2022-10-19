Insiders Buy the Holdings of VTWO ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) shows an impressive 10.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Texas Roadhouse Inc (Symbol: TXRH), which makes up 0.28% of the Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $15,597,329 worth of TXRH, making it the #9 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at TXRH:

TXRH — last trade: $96.21 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/20/2022 James R. Zarley Director 7,069 $70.56 $498,789 05/23/2022 Curtis Warfield Director 3,362 $71.03 $238,803

And MAXIMUS Inc. (Symbol: MMS), the #107 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $8,537,118 worth of MMS, which represents approximately 0.16% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at MMS is detailed in the table below:

MMS — last trade: $58.29 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 06/14/2022 Raymond B. Ruddy Director 17,341 $57.72 $1,000,919 06/15/2022 John J. Haley Director 18,000 $60.32 $1,085,760 06/15/2022 Bruce Caswell CEO & President 8,300 $60.32 $500,656

