Insiders Buy the Holdings of VTWO ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (Symbol: VTWO) shows an impressive 10.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Terreno Realty Corp (Symbol: TRNO), which makes up 0.19% of the Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (Symbol: VTWO), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $10,983,933 worth of TRNO, making it the #74 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at TRNO:

TRNO — last trade: $58.94 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/11/2022 Douglas M. Pasquale Director 2,000 $64.25 $128,490 05/09/2022 W. Blake Baird CHAIRMAN AND CEO 1,000 $64.00 $64,000

And ServisFirst Bancshares Inc (Symbol: SFBS), the #101 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (Symbol: VTWO), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $9,797,036 worth of SFBS, which represents approximately 0.17% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at SFBS is detailed in the table below:

SFBS — last trade: $77.80 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 06/10/2022 Thomas A. Broughton Chairman, President, & CEO 1,000 $76.23 $76,229 06/10/2022 Irma Loya Tuder Director 2,000 $76.60 $153,200

