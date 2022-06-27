Insiders Buy the Holdings of VTWO ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (Symbol: VTWO) shows an impressive 10.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Terreno Realty Corp (Symbol: TRNO), which makes up 0.19% of the Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (Symbol: VTWO), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $10,983,933 worth of TRNO, making it the #74 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at TRNO:
TRNO — last trade: $58.94 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/11/2022
|Douglas M. Pasquale
|Director
|2,000
|$64.25
|$128,490
|05/09/2022
|W. Blake Baird
|CHAIRMAN AND CEO
|1,000
|$64.00
|$64,000
And ServisFirst Bancshares Inc (Symbol: SFBS), the #101 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (Symbol: VTWO), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $9,797,036 worth of SFBS, which represents approximately 0.17% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at SFBS is detailed in the table below:
SFBS — last trade: $77.80 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|06/10/2022
|Thomas A. Broughton
|Chairman, President, & CEO
|1,000
|$76.23
|$76,229
|06/10/2022
|Irma Loya Tuder
|Director
|2,000
|$76.60
|$153,200
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.