Insiders Buy the Holdings of VTWO ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) shows an impressive 10.8% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

LXP Industrial Trust (Symbol: LXP), which makes up 0.14% of the Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $8,241,715 worth of LXP, making it the #149 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at LXP:

LXP — last trade: $11.39 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/11/2022 Nancy Elizabeth Noe Director 1,950 $11.66 $22,746 05/11/2022 Arun Gupta Director 4,500 $11.00 $49,500 05/10/2022 Richard Frary Director 10,000 $11.07 $110,700 05/20/2022 Richard Frary Director 10,000 $10.95 $109,500

And Perficient Inc (Symbol: PRFT), the #193 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $7,847,662 worth of PRFT, which represents approximately 0.13% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at PRFT is detailed in the table below:

PRFT — last trade: $94.66 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 02/28/2022 Gary Wimberly Director 399 $100.00 $39,900 03/01/2022 Nancy C. Pechloff Director 400 $101.78 $40,712

