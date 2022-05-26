Insiders Buy the Holdings of VTWO ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) shows an impressive 10.8% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
LXP Industrial Trust (Symbol: LXP), which makes up 0.14% of the Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $8,241,715 worth of LXP, making it the #149 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at LXP:
LXP — last trade: $11.39 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/11/2022
|Nancy Elizabeth Noe
|Director
|1,950
|$11.66
|$22,746
|05/11/2022
|Arun Gupta
|Director
|4,500
|$11.00
|$49,500
|05/10/2022
|Richard Frary
|Director
|10,000
|$11.07
|$110,700
|05/20/2022
|Richard Frary
|Director
|10,000
|$10.95
|$109,500
And Perficient Inc (Symbol: PRFT), the #193 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $7,847,662 worth of PRFT, which represents approximately 0.13% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at PRFT is detailed in the table below:
PRFT — last trade: $94.66 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/28/2022
|Gary Wimberly
|Director
|399
|$100.00
|$39,900
|03/01/2022
|Nancy C. Pechloff
|Director
|400
|$101.78
|$40,712
