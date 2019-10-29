Insiders Buy the Holdings of VTV ETF

General Electric Co (Symbol: GE), which makes up 0.60% of the Vanguard Value ETF (VTV), has seen 8 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $503,780,539 worth of GE, making it the #39 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at GE:

GE — last trade: $9.07 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/23/2019 Risa J. Lavizzo-mourey Director 10,000 $9.75 $97,500 08/12/2019 H. Lawrence Culp Jr. Chairman and CEO 331,684 $9.04 $2,998,423 08/12/2019 Thomas W. Horton Director 55,248 $9.02 $498,337 08/13/2019 L. Kevin Cox Senior Vice President 105,600 $9.42 $994,752 08/15/2019 H. Lawrence Culp Jr. Chairman and CEO 252,200 $7.93 $1,999,946 08/15/2019 Paula Rosput Reynolds Director 10,000 $8.53 $85,300 08/15/2019 Scott Strazik Senior Vice President 34,836 $8.01 $279,036 08/19/2019 Thomas S. Timko Vice President 10,000 $8.83 $88,300 08/23/2019 Leslie Seidman Director 6,500 $7.80 $50,700

And MGM Resorts International (Symbol: MGM), the #289 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Value ETF (VTV), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $39,918,964 worth of MGM, which represents approximately 0.05% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at MGM is detailed in the table below:

MGM — last trade: $28.55 — Recent Insider Buys:

MGM — last trade: $28.55 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/08/2019 Paul J. Salem Director 800,000 $25.40 $20,322,240 06/07/2019 Keith A. Meister Director 2,874,578 $26.18 $75,244,709 06/12/2019 Keith A. Meister Director 636,335 $27.76 $17,665,455 06/17/2019 Keith A. Meister Director 431,850 $27.73 $11,977,125 06/20/2019 Keith A. Meister Director 338,374 $27.84 $9,421,287 06/25/2019 Keith A. Meister Director 380,651 $27.81 $10,587,728 06/27/2019 Keith A. Meister Director 209,136 $27.99 $5,853,432 08/22/2019 Atif Rafiq President, Commercial & Growth 8,761 $28.55 $250,097

