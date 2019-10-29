Insiders Buy the Holdings of VTV ETF

General Electric Co (Symbol: GE), which makes up 0.60% of the Vanguard Value ETF (VTV), has seen 8 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $503,780,539 worth of GE, making it the #39 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at GE:
GE — last trade: $9.07 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/23/2019
|Risa J. Lavizzo-mourey
|Director
|10,000
|$9.75
|$97,500
|08/12/2019
|H. Lawrence Culp Jr.
|Chairman and CEO
|331,684
|$9.04
|$2,998,423
|08/12/2019
|Thomas W. Horton
|Director
|55,248
|$9.02
|$498,337
|08/13/2019
|L. Kevin Cox
|Senior Vice President
|105,600
|$9.42
|$994,752
|08/15/2019
|H. Lawrence Culp Jr.
|Chairman and CEO
|252,200
|$7.93
|$1,999,946
|08/15/2019
|Paula Rosput Reynolds
|Director
|10,000
|$8.53
|$85,300
|08/15/2019
|Scott Strazik
|Senior Vice President
|34,836
|$8.01
|$279,036
|08/19/2019
|Thomas S. Timko
|Vice President
|10,000
|$8.83
|$88,300
|08/23/2019
|Leslie Seidman
|Director
|6,500
|$7.80
|$50,700
And MGM Resorts International (Symbol: MGM), the #289 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Value ETF (VTV), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $39,918,964 worth of MGM, which represents approximately 0.05% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at MGM is detailed in the table below:
MGM — last trade: $28.55 — Recent Insider Buys:
