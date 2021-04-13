Insiders Buy the Holdings of VPU ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Utilities ETF (VPU) shows an impressive 12.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Evergy Inc (Symbol: EVRG), which makes up 1.32% of the Vanguard Utilities ETF (VPU), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $78,902,214 worth of EVRG, making it the #23 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at EVRG:

EVRG — last trade: $60.93 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/03/2021 Kirkland B. Andrews EVP - Chief Financial Officer 10,000 $53.48 $534,779 03/03/2021 David A. Campbell President and CEO 10,000 $52.92 $529,195

