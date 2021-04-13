Insiders Buy the Holdings of VPU ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Utilities ETF (VPU) shows an impressive 12.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Evergy Inc (Symbol: EVRG), which makes up 1.32% of the Vanguard Utilities ETF (VPU), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $78,902,214 worth of EVRG, making it the #23 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at EVRG:
EVRG — last trade: $60.93 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/03/2021
|Kirkland B. Andrews
|EVP - Chief Financial Officer
|10,000
|$53.48
|$534,779
|03/03/2021
|David A. Campbell
|President and CEO
|10,000
|$52.92
|$529,195
