Insiders Buy the Holdings of VPU ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Utilities ETF (Symbol: VPU) shows an impressive 10.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

MDU Resources Group Inc (Symbol: MDU), which makes up 0.51% of the Vanguard Utilities ETF (Symbol: VPU), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $29,788,195 worth of MDU, making it the #33 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at MDU:

MDU — last trade: $24.94 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/20/2020 David M. Sparby Director 2,000 $22.52 $45,040 11/11/2020 Jason L. Vollmer VP, CFO & Treasurer 1,000 $24.93 $24,925

And Sunnova Energy International Inc (Symbol: NOVA), the #55 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Utilities ETF (Symbol: VPU), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $11,612,807 worth of NOVA, which represents approximately 0.20% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at NOVA is detailed in the table below:

NOVA — last trade: $40.51 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 06/02/2020 William J. Berger See Remarks 1,000 $15.46 $15,460 07/06/2020 Robert Lawrence Lane See Remarks 3,000 $16.50 $49,500 09/29/2020 William J. Berger See Remarks 500 $26.83 $13,415 10/02/2020 William J. Berger See Remarks 500 $28.39 $14,195

