Insiders Buy the Holdings of VPU ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Utilities ETF (Symbol: VPU) shows an impressive 10.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
MDU Resources Group Inc (Symbol: MDU), which makes up 0.51% of the Vanguard Utilities ETF (Symbol: VPU), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $29,788,195 worth of MDU, making it the #33 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at MDU:
MDU — last trade: $24.94 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/20/2020
|David M. Sparby
|Director
|2,000
|$22.52
|$45,040
|11/11/2020
|Jason L. Vollmer
|VP, CFO & Treasurer
|1,000
|$24.93
|$24,925
And Sunnova Energy International Inc (Symbol: NOVA), the #55 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Utilities ETF (Symbol: VPU), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $11,612,807 worth of NOVA, which represents approximately 0.20% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at NOVA is detailed in the table below:
NOVA — last trade: $40.51 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|06/02/2020
|William J. Berger
|See Remarks
|1,000
|$15.46
|$15,460
|07/06/2020
|Robert Lawrence Lane
|See Remarks
|3,000
|$16.50
|$49,500
|09/29/2020
|William J. Berger
|See Remarks
|500
|$26.83
|$13,415
|10/02/2020
|William J. Berger
|See Remarks
|500
|$28.39
|$14,195
