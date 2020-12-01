Markets
VPU

Insiders Buy the Holdings of VPU ETF

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Utilities ETF (Symbol: VPU) shows an impressive 10.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

MDU Resources Group Inc (Symbol: MDU), which makes up 0.51% of the Vanguard Utilities ETF (Symbol: VPU), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $29,788,195 worth of MDU, making it the #33 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at MDU:

MDU — last trade: $24.94 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
08/20/2020 David M. Sparby Director 2,000 $22.52 $45,040
11/11/2020 Jason L. Vollmer VP, CFO & Treasurer 1,000 $24.93 $24,925

And Sunnova Energy International Inc (Symbol: NOVA), the #55 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Utilities ETF (Symbol: VPU), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $11,612,807 worth of NOVA, which represents approximately 0.20% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at NOVA is detailed in the table below:

NOVA — last trade: $40.51 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
06/02/2020 William J. Berger See Remarks 1,000 $15.46 $15,460
07/06/2020 Robert Lawrence Lane See Remarks 3,000 $16.50 $49,500
09/29/2020 William J. Berger See Remarks 500 $26.83 $13,415
10/02/2020 William J. Berger See Remarks 500 $28.39 $14,195

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

VPU MDU NOVA

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular