Insiders Buy the Holdings of VPU ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Utilities ETF (VPU) shows an impressive 10.5% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
OGE Energy Corp (Symbol: OGE), which makes up 0.55% of the Vanguard Utilities ETF (VPU), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $37,469,538 worth of OGE, making it the #34 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at OGE:
OGE — last trade: $35.83 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/10/2021
|Luther C. Kissam IV
|Director
|7,500
|$35.14
|$263,550
|08/23/2021
|David E. Rainbolt
|Director
|5,000
|$35.80
|$178,997
|11/11/2021
|David E. Rainbolt
|Director
|3,000
|$34.31
|$102,920
