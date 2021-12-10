Insiders Buy the Holdings of VPU ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Utilities ETF (VPU) shows an impressive 10.5% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

OGE Energy Corp (Symbol: OGE), which makes up 0.55% of the Vanguard Utilities ETF (VPU), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $37,469,538 worth of OGE, making it the #34 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at OGE:

OGE — last trade: $35.83 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/10/2021 Luther C. Kissam IV Director 7,500 $35.14 $263,550 08/23/2021 David E. Rainbolt Director 5,000 $35.80 $178,997 11/11/2021 David E. Rainbolt Director 3,000 $34.31 $102,920

