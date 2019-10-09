Markets
Insiders Buy the Holdings of VOE ETF

Invesco Ltd (Symbol: IVZ), which makes up 0.31% of the Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $57,995,916 worth of IVZ, making it the #149 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at IVZ:

IVZ — last trade: $15.38 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
05/02/2019 Rod Canion Director 10,000 $21.24 $212,400
05/02/2019 Ben F. Johnson III Director 10,000 $21.37 $213,700
05/13/2019 Rod Canion Director 10,000 $19.84 $198,400
06/07/2019 G. Richard Wagoner Jr. Director 10,000 $20.71 $207,120

And Macerich Co (Symbol: MAC), the #190 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE), shows 6 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $18,096,329 worth of MAC, which represents approximately 0.10% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at MAC is detailed in the table below:

MAC — last trade: $27.68 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
05/02/2019 Rod Canion Director 10,000 $21.24 $212,400 05/08/2019 Thomas E. O'Hern Chief Executive Officer 10,000 $40.98 $409,850
05/02/2019 Ben F. Johnson III Director 10,000 $21.37 $213,700 05/10/2019 Edward C. Coppola President 5,000 $40.50 $202,500
05/13/2019 Rod Canion Director 10,000 $19.84 $198,400 05/23/2019 Thomas E. O'Hern Chief Executive Officer 5,000 $39.69 $198,450
06/07/2019 G. Richard Wagoner Jr. Director 10,000 $20.71 $207,120 05/29/2019 Edward C. Coppola President 5,000 $38.46 $192,284
05/29/2019 Thomas E. O'Hern Chief Executive Officer 5,000 $37.11 $185,563
05/30/2019 Scott W. Kingsmore Chief Financial Officer 3,000 $37.14 $111,409
06/11/2019 Andrea M. Stephen Director 20,000 $35.02 $700,300
06/25/2019 Edward C. Coppola President 5,000 $32.88 $164,400
06/26/2019 Andrea M. Stephen Director 20,000 $32.49 $649,882
06/28/2019 Edward C. Coppola President 3,500 $33.34 $116,706
08/08/2019 Thomas E. O'Hern Chief Executive Officer 5,000 $30.90 $154,495
08/09/2019 Edward C. Coppola President 18,223 $30.78 $560,946
08/09/2019 Kenneth Volk EVP, Business Development 3,000 $30.43 $91,280
08/14/2019 Steve Hash Director 5,000 $29.37 $146,834
08/13/2019 Edward C. Coppola President 13,439 $30.59 $411,140
08/21/2019 Thomas E. O'Hern Chief Executive Officer 5,000 $28.02 $140,081

