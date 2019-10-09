Insiders Buy the Holdings of VOE ETF

Invesco Ltd (Symbol: IVZ), which makes up 0.31% of the Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $57,995,916 worth of IVZ, making it the #149 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at IVZ:
IVZ — last trade: $15.38 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/02/2019
|Rod Canion
|Director
|10,000
|$21.24
|$212,400
|05/02/2019
|Ben F. Johnson III
|Director
|10,000
|$21.37
|$213,700
|05/13/2019
|Rod Canion
|Director
|10,000
|$19.84
|$198,400
|06/07/2019
|G. Richard Wagoner Jr.
|Director
|10,000
|$20.71
|$207,120
And Macerich Co (Symbol: MAC), the #190 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE), shows 6 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $18,096,329 worth of MAC, which represents approximately 0.10% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at MAC is detailed in the table below:
MAC — last trade: $27.68 — Recent Insider Buys:
|05/29/2019
|Edward C. Coppola
|President
|5,000
|$38.46
|$192,284
|05/29/2019
|Thomas E. O'Hern
|Chief Executive Officer
|5,000
|$37.11
|$185,563
|05/30/2019
|Scott W. Kingsmore
|Chief Financial Officer
|3,000
|$37.14
|$111,409
|06/11/2019
|Andrea M. Stephen
|Director
|20,000
|$35.02
|$700,300
|06/25/2019
|Edward C. Coppola
|President
|5,000
|$32.88
|$164,400
|06/26/2019
|Andrea M. Stephen
|Director
|20,000
|$32.49
|$649,882
|06/28/2019
|Edward C. Coppola
|President
|3,500
|$33.34
|$116,706
|08/08/2019
|Thomas E. O'Hern
|Chief Executive Officer
|5,000
|$30.90
|$154,495
|08/09/2019
|Edward C. Coppola
|President
|18,223
|$30.78
|$560,946
|08/09/2019
|Kenneth Volk
|EVP, Business Development
|3,000
|$30.43
|$91,280
|08/14/2019
|Steve Hash
|Director
|5,000
|$29.37
|$146,834
|08/13/2019
|Edward C. Coppola
|President
|13,439
|$30.59
|$411,140
|08/21/2019
|Thomas E. O'Hern
|Chief Executive Officer
|5,000
|$28.02
|$140,081
