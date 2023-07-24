Insiders Buy the Holdings of VOE ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (Symbol: VOE) shows an impressive 10.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Centene Corp (Symbol: CNC), which makes up 1.18% of the Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (Symbol: VOE), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $347,671,142 worth of CNC, making it the #9 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CNC:

CNC — last trade: $70.63 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 02/08/2023 James E. Murray EVP, Chief Operating Officer 6,750 $73.30 $494,775 02/08/2023 Theodore R. Samuels II Director 7,000 $71.88 $503,160 02/10/2023 Andrew Lynn Asher EVP, CFO 6,800 $71.93 $489,156 03/17/2023 Sarah London Chief Executive Officer 30,000 $62.60 $1,878,000

And Healthpeak Properties Inc (Symbol: PEAK), the #126 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (Symbol: VOE), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $105,531,159 worth of PEAK, which represents approximately 0.36% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at PEAK is detailed in the table below:

PEAK — last trade: $21.75 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/02/2023 Scott M. Brinker President and CEO 16,300 $23.63 $385,169 03/07/2023 Thomas Klaritch COO 1,517 $23.21 $35,204 03/15/2023 Sara Grootwassink Lewis Director 4,000 $21.43 $85,729

