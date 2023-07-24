Insiders Buy the Holdings of VOE ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (Symbol: VOE) shows an impressive 10.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Centene Corp (Symbol: CNC), which makes up 1.18% of the Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (Symbol: VOE), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $347,671,142 worth of CNC, making it the #9 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CNC:
CNC — last trade: $70.63 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/08/2023
|James E. Murray
|EVP, Chief Operating Officer
|6,750
|$73.30
|$494,775
|02/08/2023
|Theodore R. Samuels II
|Director
|7,000
|$71.88
|$503,160
|02/10/2023
|Andrew Lynn Asher
|EVP, CFO
|6,800
|$71.93
|$489,156
|03/17/2023
|Sarah London
|Chief Executive Officer
|30,000
|$62.60
|$1,878,000
And Healthpeak Properties Inc (Symbol: PEAK), the #126 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (Symbol: VOE), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $105,531,159 worth of PEAK, which represents approximately 0.36% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at PEAK is detailed in the table below:
PEAK — last trade: $21.75 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/02/2023
|Scott M. Brinker
|President and CEO
|16,300
|$23.63
|$385,169
|03/07/2023
|Thomas Klaritch
|COO
|1,517
|$23.21
|$35,204
|03/15/2023
|Sara Grootwassink Lewis
|Director
|4,000
|$21.43
|$85,729
