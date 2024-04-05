Insiders Buy the Holdings of VLUE ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) shows an impressive 12.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Altria Group Inc (Symbol: MO), which makes up 1.11% of the iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $80,856,078 worth of MO, making it the #25 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at MO:
MO — last trade: $41.53 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/06/2023
|Robert Matthews Davis
|Director
|1,200
|$40.50
|$48,599
|11/06/2023
|Ian L.T. Clarke
|Director
|1,100
|$40.57
|$44,625
And Fidelity National Information Services Inc (Symbol: FIS), the #67 largest holding among components of the iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $30,217,536 worth of FIS, which represents approximately 0.42% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at FIS is detailed in the table below:
FIS — last trade: $71.90 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|10/17/2023
|Ellen R. Alemany
|Director
|855
|$53.00
|$45,315
|10/17/2023
|Jeffrey A. Goldstein
|Director
|1,045
|$53.00
|$55,385
|01/17/2024
|Jeffrey A. Goldstein
|Director
|899
|$60.32
|$54,228
|01/17/2024
|Ellen R. Alemany
|Director
|735
|$60.32
|$44,335
