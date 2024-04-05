Insiders Buy the Holdings of VLUE ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) shows an impressive 12.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Altria Group Inc (Symbol: MO), which makes up 1.11% of the iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $80,856,078 worth of MO, making it the #25 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at MO:

MO — last trade: $41.53 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 11/06/2023 Robert Matthews Davis Director 1,200 $40.50 $48,599 11/06/2023 Ian L.T. Clarke Director 1,100 $40.57 $44,625

And Fidelity National Information Services Inc (Symbol: FIS), the #67 largest holding among components of the iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $30,217,536 worth of FIS, which represents approximately 0.42% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at FIS is detailed in the table below:

FIS — last trade: $71.90 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 10/17/2023 Ellen R. Alemany Director 855 $53.00 $45,315 10/17/2023 Jeffrey A. Goldstein Director 1,045 $53.00 $55,385 01/17/2024 Jeffrey A. Goldstein Director 899 $60.32 $54,228 01/17/2024 Ellen R. Alemany Director 735 $60.32 $44,335

