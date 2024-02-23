News & Insights

Markets
EG

Insiders Buy the Holdings of VLUE ETF

February 23, 2024 — 09:39 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) shows an impressive 12.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Everest Group Ltd (Symbol: EG), which makes up 0.14% of the iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $9,551,488 worth of EG, making it the #132 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at EG:

EG — last trade: $370.45 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
02/09/2024 Mark Kociancic EVP & CFO 1,000 $349.00 $349,000
02/09/2024 James Allan Williamson EVP, Chief Operating Officer 700 $352.50 $246,750

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 Andreas Halvorsen Stock Picks
 Intuitive Surgical YTD Return
 Institutional Holders of RIOM

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.