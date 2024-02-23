Insiders Buy the Holdings of VLUE ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) shows an impressive 12.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Everest Group Ltd (Symbol: EG), which makes up 0.14% of the iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $9,551,488 worth of EG, making it the #132 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at EG:
EG — last trade: $370.45 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/09/2024
|Mark Kociancic
|EVP & CFO
|1,000
|$349.00
|$349,000
|02/09/2024
|James Allan Williamson
|EVP, Chief Operating Officer
|700
|$352.50
|$246,750
