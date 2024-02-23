Insiders Buy the Holdings of VLUE ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) shows an impressive 12.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Everest Group Ltd (Symbol: EG), which makes up 0.14% of the iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $9,551,488 worth of EG, making it the #132 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at EG:

EG — last trade: $370.45 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 02/09/2024 Mark Kociancic EVP & CFO 1,000 $349.00 $349,000 02/09/2024 James Allan Williamson EVP, Chief Operating Officer 700 $352.50 $246,750

