Insiders Buy the Holdings of VLUE ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) shows an impressive 10.9% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (Symbol: BMY), which makes up 1.56% of the iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $99,808,017 worth of BMY, making it the #13 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at BMY:
BMY — last trade: $50.10 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/20/2023
|Theodore R. Samuels II
|Director
|8,500
|$49.81
|$423,385
|11/28/2023
|Christopher S. Boerner
|Chief Executive Officer
|3,071
|$48.86
|$150,049
