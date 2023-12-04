Insiders Buy the Holdings of VLUE ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) shows an impressive 10.9% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (Symbol: BMY), which makes up 1.56% of the iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $99,808,017 worth of BMY, making it the #13 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at BMY:

BMY — last trade: $50.10 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 11/20/2023 Theodore R. Samuels II Director 8,500 $49.81 $423,385 11/28/2023 Christopher S. Boerner Chief Executive Officer 3,071 $48.86 $150,049

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 Advertising Dividend Stocks

 LRN Average Annual Return

 PNN Split History



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.