Insiders Buy the Holdings of VLUE ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (Symbol: VLUE) shows an impressive 10.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Stanley Black & Decker Inc (Symbol: SWK), which makes up 0.37% of the iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (Symbol: VLUE), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $31,208,382 worth of SWK, making it the #82 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at SWK:
SWK — last trade: $82.32 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/02/2022
|Andrea J. Ayers
|Director
|15,500
|$95.69
|$1,483,142
|09/08/2022
|Robert J. Manning
|Director
|30,000
|$85.50
|$2,565,000
And Fifth Third Bancorp (Symbol: FITB), the #101 largest holding among components of the iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (Symbol: VLUE), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $21,754,104 worth of FITB, which represents approximately 0.26% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at FITB is detailed in the table below:
FITB — last trade: $35.77 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|10/21/2022
|James C. Leonard
|EVP & Chief Financial Officer
|3,893
|$32.16
|$125,179
|10/21/2022
|Timothy Spence
|President and CEO
|7,763
|$32.29
|$250,690
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
Also see:
ETFs Holding LNTH
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding SCMP
CTY Split History
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.