Insiders Buy the Holdings of VLUE ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (Symbol: VLUE) shows an impressive 10.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Stanley Black & Decker Inc (Symbol: SWK), which makes up 0.37% of the iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (Symbol: VLUE), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $31,208,382 worth of SWK, making it the #82 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at SWK:

SWK — last trade: $82.32 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/02/2022 Andrea J. Ayers Director 15,500 $95.69 $1,483,142 09/08/2022 Robert J. Manning Director 30,000 $85.50 $2,565,000

And Fifth Third Bancorp (Symbol: FITB), the #101 largest holding among components of the iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (Symbol: VLUE), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $21,754,104 worth of FITB, which represents approximately 0.26% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at FITB is detailed in the table below:

FITB — last trade: $35.77 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 10/21/2022 James C. Leonard EVP & Chief Financial Officer 3,893 $32.16 $125,179 10/21/2022 Timothy Spence President and CEO 7,763 $32.29 $250,690

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 ETFs Holding LNTH

 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding SCMP

 CTY Split History



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.