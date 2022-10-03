Insiders Buy the Holdings of VLUE ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) shows an impressive 10.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX), which makes up 0.94% of the iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $68,918,450 worth of FDX, making it the #29 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at FDX:

FDX — last trade: $148.47 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 06/30/2022 Amy B. Lane Director 607 $228.12 $138,467 07/06/2022 Vincenzo J. Vena Director 900 $230.04 $207,040 09/26/2022 R. Brad Martin Director 1,500 $143.41 $215,120

