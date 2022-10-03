Insiders Buy the Holdings of VLUE ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) shows an impressive 10.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX), which makes up 0.94% of the iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $68,918,450 worth of FDX, making it the #29 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at FDX:
FDX — last trade: $148.47 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|06/30/2022
|Amy B. Lane
|Director
|607
|$228.12
|$138,467
|07/06/2022
|Vincenzo J. Vena
|Director
|900
|$230.04
|$207,040
|09/26/2022
|R. Brad Martin
|Director
|1,500
|$143.41
|$215,120
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.