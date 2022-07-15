Insiders Buy the Holdings of VLUE ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) shows an impressive 13.0% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Warner Bros Discovery Inc (Symbol: WBD), which makes up 1.21% of the iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE), has seen 8 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $108,062,951 worth of WBD, making it the #21 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at WBD:

WBD — last trade: $13.63 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 04/27/2022 Gunnar Wiedenfels Chief Financial Officer 25,000 $19.95 $498,750 04/27/2022 David Zaslav Chief Executive Officer & Pres 50,200 $19.93 $1,000,398 04/28/2022 Robert R. Bennett Director 53,000 $18.88 $1,000,490 04/28/2022 David Leavy Chief Corp Affairs Officer 6,866 $18.33 $125,854 05/02/2022 Gerhard Zeiler President, International 25,000 $18.39 $459,875 04/29/2022 Paul A. Gould Director 5,000 $18.25 $91,245 05/04/2022 Gunnar Wiedenfels Chief Financial Officer 4,000 $18.46 $73,840 05/02/2022 Piazza Samuel A. Di Jr. Director 16,200 $18.46 $299,022 05/04/2022 Gunnar Wiedenfels Chief Financial Officer 4,000 $18.46 $73,840 05/05/2022 Geoffrey Y. Yang Director 58,296 $18.79 $1,095,275

And FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX), the #22 largest holding among components of the iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $107,897,394 worth of FDX, which represents approximately 1.21% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at FDX is detailed in the table below:

FDX — last trade: $214.29 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 06/30/2022 Amy B. Lane Director 607 $228.12 $138,467 07/06/2022 Vincenzo J. Vena Director 900 $230.04 $207,040

