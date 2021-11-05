Insiders Buy the Holdings of VLUE ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) shows an impressive 15.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Simon Property Group, Inc. (Symbol: SPG), which makes up 0.43% of the iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE), has seen 10 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $68,400,450 worth of SPG, making it the #61 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at SPG:
SPG — last trade: $165.71 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|07/23/2021
|Marta R. Stewart
|Director
|85
|$123.87
|$10,529
|07/23/2021
|J. Albert Smith Jr.
|Director
|412
|$123.87
|$51,034
|07/23/2021
|Daniel C. Smith
|Director
|203
|$123.87
|$25,146
|07/23/2021
|Stefan M. Selig
|Director
|93
|$123.87
|$11,520
|07/23/2021
|Gary M. Rodkin
|Director
|115
|$123.87
|$14,245
|07/23/2021
|Larry C. Glasscock
|Director
|207
|$123.87
|$25,641
|07/23/2021
|Allan B. Hubbard
|Director
|238
|$123.87
|$29,481
|07/23/2021
|Reuben S. Leibowitz
|Director
|297
|$123.87
|$36,789
|09/30/2021
|Karen N. Horn
|Director
|330
|$132.65
|$43,774
|09/30/2021
|Larry C. Glasscock
|Director
|209
|$132.65
|$27,724
|09/30/2021
|Glyn Aeppel
|Director
|106
|$132.65
|$14,061
|09/30/2021
|Marta R. Stewart
|Director
|86
|$132.65
|$11,408
|09/30/2021
|J. Albert Smith Jr.
|Director
|417
|$132.65
|$55,315
|09/30/2021
|Stefan M. Selig
|Director
|94
|$132.65
|$12,469
|09/30/2021
|Daniel C. Smith
|Director
|206
|$132.65
|$27,326
|09/30/2021
|Gary M. Rodkin
|Director
|116
|$132.65
|$15,387
|09/30/2021
|Reuben S. Leibowitz
|Director
|301
|$132.65
|$39,928
|09/30/2021
|Allan B. Hubbard
|Director
|240
|$132.65
|$31,836
And Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST), the #78 largest holding among components of the iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE), shows 5 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $46,801,548 worth of VST, which represents approximately 0.30% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at VST is detailed in the table below:
VST — last trade: $19.21 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/07/2021
|James A. Burke
|President and CFO
|50,000
|$15.77
|$788,440
|05/06/2021
|Curtis A. Morgan
|CEO
|61,730
|$15.88
|$980,581
|05/07/2021
|Brian K. Ferraioli
|Director
|4,000
|$15.72
|$62,891
|05/12/2021
|Brian K. Ferraioli
|Director
|2,000
|$16.00
|$32,000
|05/17/2021
|Brian K. Ferraioli
|Director
|8,000
|$15.94
|$127,544
|05/06/2021
|Scott B. Helm
|Director
|10,000
|$15.68
|$156,800
|05/07/2021
|John R. Sult
|Director
|15,830
|$15.80
|$250,051
|08/19/2021
|Scott B. Helm
|Director
|5,000
|$17.98
|$89,890
