Insiders Buy the Holdings of VLUE ETF

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) shows an impressive 15.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Simon Property Group, Inc. (Symbol: SPG), which makes up 0.43% of the iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE), has seen 10 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $68,400,450 worth of SPG, making it the #61 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at SPG:

SPG — last trade: $165.71 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
07/23/2021 Marta R. Stewart Director 85 $123.87 $10,529
07/23/2021 J. Albert Smith Jr. Director 412 $123.87 $51,034
07/23/2021 Daniel C. Smith Director 203 $123.87 $25,146
07/23/2021 Stefan M. Selig Director 93 $123.87 $11,520
07/23/2021 Gary M. Rodkin Director 115 $123.87 $14,245
07/23/2021 Karen N. Horn Director 327 $123.87 $40,505
07/23/2021 Glyn Aeppel Director 105 $123.87 $13,006
07/23/2021 Larry C. Glasscock Director 207 $123.87 $25,641
07/23/2021 Allan B. Hubbard Director 238 $123.87 $29,481
07/23/2021 Reuben S. Leibowitz Director 297 $123.87 $36,789
09/30/2021 Karen N. Horn Director 330 $132.65 $43,774
09/30/2021 Larry C. Glasscock Director 209 $132.65 $27,724
09/30/2021 Glyn Aeppel Director 106 $132.65 $14,061
09/30/2021 Marta R. Stewart Director 86 $132.65 $11,408
09/30/2021 J. Albert Smith Jr. Director 417 $132.65 $55,315
09/30/2021 Stefan M. Selig Director 94 $132.65 $12,469
09/30/2021 Daniel C. Smith Director 206 $132.65 $27,326
09/30/2021 Gary M. Rodkin Director 116 $132.65 $15,387
09/30/2021 Reuben S. Leibowitz Director 301 $132.65 $39,928
09/30/2021 Allan B. Hubbard Director 240 $132.65 $31,836

And Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST), the #78 largest holding among components of the iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE), shows 5 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $46,801,548 worth of VST, which represents approximately 0.30% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at VST is detailed in the table below:

VST — last trade: $19.21 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
05/07/2021 James A. Burke President and CFO 50,000 $15.77 $788,440
05/06/2021 Curtis A. Morgan CEO 61,730 $15.88 $980,581
05/07/2021 Brian K. Ferraioli Director 4,000 $15.72 $62,891
05/12/2021 Brian K. Ferraioli Director 2,000 $16.00 $32,000
05/17/2021 Brian K. Ferraioli Director 8,000 $15.94 $127,544
05/06/2021 Scott B. Helm Director 10,000 $15.68 $156,800
05/07/2021 John R. Sult Director 15,830 $15.80 $250,051
08/19/2021 Scott B. Helm Director 5,000 $17.98 $89,890

