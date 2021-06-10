Insiders Buy the Holdings of VLUE ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) shows an impressive 15.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
NetApp, Inc. (Symbol: NTAP), which makes up 0.24% of the iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $40,150,840 worth of NTAP, making it the #100 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at NTAP:
NTAP — last trade: $82.01 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|12/17/2020
|Michael J. Berry
|EVP Finance & Operations, CFO
|15,000
|$63.89
|$958,329
|03/05/2021
|Brad Anderson
|EVP, SSSBU and CIBU
|8,100
|$61.79
|$500,470
