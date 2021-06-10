Insiders Buy the Holdings of VLUE ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) shows an impressive 15.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

NetApp, Inc. (Symbol: NTAP), which makes up 0.24% of the iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $40,150,840 worth of NTAP, making it the #100 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at NTAP:

NTAP — last trade: $82.01 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 12/17/2020 Michael J. Berry EVP Finance & Operations, CFO 15,000 $63.89 $958,329 03/05/2021 Brad Anderson EVP, SSSBU and CIBU 8,100 $61.79 $500,470

