Insiders Buy the Holdings of VLUE ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (Symbol: VLUE) shows an impressive 16.0% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Prudential Financial Inc (Symbol: PRU), which makes up 0.63% of the iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (Symbol: VLUE), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $104,574,488 worth of PRU, making it the #50 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at PRU:

PRU — last trade: $108.51 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
12/04/2020 Stacey Goodman Executive Vice President 280 $81.29 $22,761
02/09/2021 Wendy Elizabeth Jones Director 1,000 $80.98 $80,980

And Viatris Inc (Symbol: VTRS), the #84 largest holding among components of the iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (Symbol: VLUE), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $55,120,688 worth of VTRS, which represents approximately 0.33% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at VTRS is detailed in the table below:

VTRS — last trade: $15.26 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
12/16/2020 James M. Kilts Director 27,736 $17.66 $489,693
03/03/2021 W. Don Cornwell Director 3,000 $13.84 $41,515

