Insiders Buy the Holdings of VLUE ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (Symbol: VLUE) shows an impressive 16.0% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Prudential Financial Inc (Symbol: PRU), which makes up 0.63% of the iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (Symbol: VLUE), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $104,574,488 worth of PRU, making it the #50 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at PRU:
PRU — last trade: $108.51 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|12/04/2020
|Stacey Goodman
|Executive Vice President
|280
|$81.29
|$22,761
|02/09/2021
|Wendy Elizabeth Jones
|Director
|1,000
|$80.98
|$80,980
And Viatris Inc (Symbol: VTRS), the #84 largest holding among components of the iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (Symbol: VLUE), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $55,120,688 worth of VTRS, which represents approximately 0.33% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at VTRS is detailed in the table below:
VTRS — last trade: $15.26 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|12/16/2020
|James M. Kilts
|Director
|27,736
|$17.66
|$489,693
|03/03/2021
|W. Don Cornwell
|Director
|3,000
|$13.84
|$41,515
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.