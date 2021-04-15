Insiders Buy the Holdings of VLUE ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) shows an impressive 12.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC), which makes up 8.03% of the iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,148,733,971 worth of INTC, making it the #1 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at INTC:
INTC — last trade: $64.19 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|10/28/2020
|Robert Holmes Swan
|CEO
|8,021
|$44.96
|$360,624
|01/25/2021
|Robert Holmes Swan
|CEO
|27,244
|$55.57
|$1,514,004
|01/26/2021
|George S. Davis
|Chief Financial Officer
|9,095
|$55.34
|$503,317
