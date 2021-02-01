Insiders Buy the Holdings of VLUE ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (Symbol: VLUE) shows an impressive 11.9% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC), which makes up 7.92% of the iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (Symbol: VLUE), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $844,258,975 worth of INTC, making it the #1 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at INTC:

INTC — last trade: $55.51 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 10/28/2020 Robert Holmes Swan CEO 8,021 $44.96 $360,624 01/25/2021 Robert Holmes Swan CEO 27,244 $55.57 $1,514,004 01/26/2021 George S. Davis Chief Financial Officer 9,095 $55.34 $503,317

And Public Storage (Symbol: PSA), the #54 largest holding among components of the iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (Symbol: VLUE), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $57,514,213 worth of PSA, which represents approximately 0.54% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at PSA is detailed in the table below:

PSA — last trade: $227.62 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 09/08/2020 Ronald L. Havner Jr. Director 1,900 $214.85 $408,215 09/10/2020 Tamara Hughes Gustavson Director 37,031 $217.65 $8,059,971

